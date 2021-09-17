What is the hidden story about the Mexican national team shirt that she wore in the 1998 World Cup in France?

Mexico jersey at the 1998 World Cup in France (Photo: Warehouse / Shopstore)

The mexican national team dazzling football in France 1998 World Cup, a duel where tricolor He earned the recognition of millions of Mexican fans and the international press for his exceptional performance.

The Aztecs remained very close to reaching the long-awaited quarter-finals, along with numbers like Jorge CamposClaudio Suarez, Ramon Ramirez, Jesus Arellano, White Cuauhtemoc And Luis Hernandez, among others, but there was also another big attraction in the Mexican box.

The great match played by Mexico wasn’t the only thing that attracted attention, as it stunned everyone Aztec Sun Stone Empire symbol Tenushka Which shone on the chest of his chosen shirt.

This pre-Columbian design broke all paradigms and went around the world since its first game against South Korea, and it wasn’t made by a transnational brand like nike NS Adidas, but he was in charge of the Mexican company Aba Sport, Properties Jorge Lancino Jr..

Luis Hernandez in the Mexico national team shirt at the 1998 World Cup in France (Photo: Exclusive)

More than two decades after his release, he is considered by many fans as the world’s sexiest. tricolor; It is still marketed on the brand’s social networks. This was stated in an interview with ESPN Ricardo Guzman, author first drawing From the shirt Mexico wore in France 1998.

“Imagine that we want another prize, if this shirt is still being talked about and sold on social networks, I think Mexicans liked this outfit very much”

for this part, Jose VillarrealThe son of Ignacio Villarreal, head of the department that authorized the manufacture of the shirt, told the same media that in the original version only green, white and red were considered; However, in the face of success Aba Sport The black version was released a few months ago.

Mexico’s first jersey at the 1998 World Cup in France (Photo: ESPN / Ricardo Guzmán)

Jorge’s son (Lankino Jr..) still sells it. It is a very beautiful t-shirt, everyone is talking about it and it is among the 50 most colorful t-shirts in the world; I saw that they posted some notes some time ago,” he emphasized during the talk, before revealing what the strange design process might look like.

How was it designed?

The world’s most iconic shirt was designed in just 30 minutes. mexican national team, with what White Cuauhtemoc He scored a historic goal against Belgium and with it Luis Hernandez defeat walls Holland In the last second.

“Since my boss Ignacio Villareal told me there are opportunities to work with SelectionMy head started seeing the picture on the Mexico shirt. I slept dreaming about it. So when Nacho told me this was really a fact, he actually took it into account and within half an hour I made my first drawing on a letter-size paper,” he says. Ricardo Guzman.

finally Aba Sport I got the license, though companies like nike (US) and Adidas (Germany) fought hard for that sponsorship. “Nacho knew a lot about this subject and when he saw the drawing he immediately imagined that it would be a school (…) We had no other plan, we were convinced that this was a T-shirt mexican national teamRicardo recalls.

The visit of the Mexican national team jersey in France 1998 (Photo: Mercadoliber)

It is worth noting that Aba Sport He broke the stereotype months ago, with a T-shirt mexican national team That he had an “M” on his chest, but they wanted to make a noise again.

“My dad was proud of this shirt. Some criticized it but he defended his work and his look, To date, the memory of the jersey with the Sol Azteca calendar on the chest of the Mexican national team is still alive.‘, via Jose Villarreal.

A few years ago, the Monterrey company, based in Nuevo Leon, tried to bring back the clothes Santos LagunaBut the negotiations failed. Now they only sell the uniforms they made in the ’90s and a T-shirt tripartite It went from 200 pesos in 1998 to 900 pesos in 2021.

