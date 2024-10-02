What is the level of reservoirs after weekend rains in Bogotá, according to a report

After several weeks without rain Bogotáthroughout the weekend they provided falling Which, according to the Regional Autonomy of Cundinamarca (CAR), allowed for a minimal increase in population Chingaza system.

Although rain has been frequent in the Colombian capital, the reality is that Tank level It continues to show a downward trend, leading to the implementation of measures such as water rationing for the population of Bogotá.

This is the level of reservoirs after the weekend's rain

direction Chingaza system It improved positively although the increase was insignificant, as reported by the Republic of Cundinamarca on Monday, September 30, noting that the level of the water catchment rose from 44.12% to 44.21% of capacity.

Although the figure provided by the Central African Republic presents a somewhat encouraging picture, Bogotá Channel contradicts this statement by ensuring that while Chingaza system Below 50% is a critical situation, which is even more worrying because symptoms of prolonged drought are appearing in several areas of the reservoir due to cracking of the ground.

For this reason, the entity calls on residents of the capital to use water responsibly, despite the increased rainfall at this time of the year, because compared to what happens in Bogotá, rainfall appears to be insufficient in Chingaza.

In addition to this system, with a deadline of September 30, CAR Cundinamarca has unveiled tanks that have shown an increase in their capacity. These are:

Neusa – 75.04%

Chisaka – 90.03%

Watering can – 95.54%

Southern Moraine – 91.97%

Choza – 33.99%

San Rafael 77.46%

Hato – 79.66%

In contrast, the CAR report also revealed Tanks With a decreasing trend despite the onset of rain in Bogotá, as in the northern moraine, with a decrease of 54.38%, reaching 54.36%; While the Cisga reservoir decreased by 0.052 to reach 66.77%, Tomini also recorded 49.66%, a decrease of 0.274 percentage points.

