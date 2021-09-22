What time is Pokémon Unite launching on mobile phones: How to download it, link to Nintendo Switch and more – Nintenderos

After confirmation today What’s new for tomorrow with a new trailer and more next to A message with Spanish access and other information, in addition to modifications On different playable characters, we now come up with more details regarding pokemon unite.

In this case, it is an interesting message regarding its mobile debut. In the tweet below, you can find out the times when the game will be released on mobile phones.

This will happen this morning, although the game won’t be operational until 9:00 CEST Spanish Peninsula Time (all times Here). For the past 10 hours, it will be under maintenance on the Nintendo Switch (you have info about bonding of the charges Here). At that time you can download it at the following links:

This is the message:

We remind you that Pokémon Unite is a team combat strategy game developed by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, from Tencent Games. It is a free-to-download game with cross-platform calling functionality for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

In this title, players face each other in 5v5 team matches. During the game, players will have to team up with their teammates to catch wild Pokémon, level up, evolve, and defeat their opponents, while trying to score more points than the opponent. team on time.

what do you think? You can find our full coverage of the game, including game-specific news and guides, at this link.

