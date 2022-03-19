What WhatsApp Apps You Should Uninstall From Your Android Phone For Security | Mobile phones | Smart phones | nnda nnni | data

if I were heavy user From The WhatsApp To be downloaded and installed to a file smart phone Some unofficial mods of the popular messaging app will interest you in this: any of the following apps May endanger your safety cell phone.

According to Dr. Web Antivirus, since last January, there has been a new trojan attacking the Android mobile phones of users who have installed apps like GB WhatsAppAnd the OBWhatsApp or whatsappplus. If you downloaded one, it is best to uninstall it as soon as possible.

WhatsApp Plus offers additional features of the official service such as Customization Options and content processing. GBWhatsApp is another popular instant messaging client app because it offers enhanced privacy options, unblocking or DND mode.

Since January, a new Trojan has appeared that attacks the Android phones of users who have installed apps like WhatsApp Plus. (Photo: mag)

What is a trojan horse?

Trojan horse is a file Malware (Malware) presents itself to the user as a program Looks legitimate and harmless, but when executed, it allows the attacker to remotely gain access to the infected computer. The term comes from the story of the Trojan horse mentioned in Epic.

Trojans can perform various tasks, but in most cases they create a backdoor that allows remote administration of an unauthorized user. they can Delete, block, copy or modify data From computers they infected and even managed to steal bank details.

The main function of this new Trojan, known as Android Spy 4498is stealing the content of other people’s notifications apps. According to Dr.Web, you can also install files apps in our area smart phoneAsk us to install some apps It opens incompatible dialog boxes.

What to do?

More than recommended if a Trojan Android Spy 4498 hit our phone Uninstall any of the mods from WhatsApp. It is also recommended that you update the Android operating system to its latest version and use an antivirus to remove the Trojan from the system.

