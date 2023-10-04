What will happen today, October 4, with cell phones, televisions, and electronic devices? We’ll let you know whether Mexico will be affected or not

On October 4th this year, mobile phones, televisions and radios will be in the center of attention. the reason? An initiative that seeks to ensure the country’s ability to respond in emergency scenarios. Many citizens are eager to know what will happen on that day, and here we tell you how it will affect Mexico.

These profiles allow you to configure the cell phone for different people. (Unsplash)

First of all, it is necessary to understand that these measurements are not random. It responds to every government’s need to protect its population. Emergencies can arise at any time, and being caught off guard can be costly.

In the United States in particular, they will take measures to build some kind of simulation. For this reason Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)together with Federal Communications Commission (FCC)I decided to act.

Specifically, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will organize a national test in two parts of Emergency Alert System (EAS) And the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

According to available information, this test is scheduled to begin at approximately 2:30 PM ET on October 4. “The wireless emergency alerts portion will be directed to consumers’ cell phones.”citing an official statement.

It is worth noting that this will be the third time this test has been conducted at the national level, but the second time it will be conducted on all WEA-compliant cellular devices. Users You will receive a test message Which will be available in English and Spanish, depending on your device’s language settings.

Image quality depends not only on the screen resolution, but also on the settings. (Frebek)

For its part, the testing part related to the Emergency Alarm System (EAS) contains Radios and televisions As main heroes. This is not the first time that work of this kind has been carried out; In fact, this will be the seventh time it has been implemented at the national level in the neighboring country.

To ensure the process runs smoothly, FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) work closely with wireless service providers, EAS participants, emergency managers, and other relevant sectors. The purpose is clear: reduce confusion and enhance the value of public safety.

The answer is simple, but vital: ensuring that these warning systems remain effective and can warn the public about them Emergencies such as hurricanes. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), all wireless phones should receive the message only once, so citizens are informed but not inundated with notifications.

This satellite image taken on Friday, September 15, 2023 from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Lee, right, near New England and eastern Canada. (NOAA via AP)

There is a lot of talk on social media about “amendments.” Which will especially affect mobile phones, which is why it was created A kind of fear and chaos for October 4th. Nothing could be further from the truth. It’s just text messages and alerts, similar to what happens in Mexico when an earthquake drill is organized.

The most important thing that Mexican Internet users should know is this This protocol will only occur on US soilso you should not be afraid of receiving any kind of text messages, alerts or interruptions in your TV shows.

In short, October 4 will be a critical day to evaluate the preparedness and response of emergency warning systems in the United States alone. A preventive measure that seeks to protect its residents and keep them informed in case of eventualities.