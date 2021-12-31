WhatsApp 2022 | How to use the app on PC without a QR code | trick | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you no longer want to scan a QR code from The WhatsApp Every now and then to use it on PC? Learn the simple trick to avoiding these often boring details. To do that, you just have to follow the steps we mention below.

If you are considering using WhatsApp Web Every year 2022, after many workplaces have provided the flexibility to carry out remote work, then you should try this simple tool that will help you a lot not only in saving time, but avoiding being stuck with a cell phone.

How to open WhatsApp on PC without a QR code

The first thing will be to enter the WhatsApp Web either from the Windows app or through its page.

Once in, you have to scan the QR code as the first time.

When you do that, now head over to your mobile phone.

You have to enter the WhatsApp application and there click on Settings or Configuration.

There, click on “Linked Devices”.

This way, WhatsApp will never ask you to scan a QR code again. (Photo: mag)

At that moment, click on the computer where you have opened WhatsApp Web.

At the bottom it says “Beta for different devices”.

Share in the WhatsApp Web beta and that’s it.

You can now open WhatsApp Web on any computer you log into at all times and without having to scan a QR code.

Remember that with these steps you can also remotely lock all the computers that you are logged into your WhatsApp account to so that no one else comes in to see them.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.