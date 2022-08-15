WhatsApp changes its name | the so-called | messenger | Facebook | target | Applications | Smart phones | metaverse | nda | nnni | sports play

The WhatsApp It is one of the fast messaging app that makes most of the changes based on the demand of the users. With it, you can not only send all kinds of text messages, but also accompany them with emojis and even the most popular stickers.

However, few noticed this change. It has been a year The WhatsApp It didn’t just happen to be called “WhatsApp from Target”, but from Google Play and in the settings you can see another kind of name for the app bought by Mark Zuckerberg. Here we tell you.

What is WhatsApp called now

To find out, go to WhatsApp.

Then go to the app settings.

At that moment you will see the entire configuration menu.

There you will see the “Application Information” option.

Click on the word “info” in that place.

At that moment, you will not only see which version of WhatsApp you have, but also its new name.

It is currently called “WhatsApp Messenger”. And it is that the application, in addition to having the option to send messages, you can call and even send messages.

How do I know if someone else is viewing my WhatsApp

What you should know is that WhatsApp can be opened on up to 4 different devices.

To do this, it is necessary to scan the QR code to access the conversations.

Many times we forget to close our conversations on our work computer or laptop.

As a result, not only can anyone see your chats, but they can also perform activities you don’t want on WhatsApp.

To do this, go to WhatsApp and tap on the three dots in the top corner.

Now go to “Linked Devices”.

At that moment, you will see all the terminals or computers where you have opened WhatsApp.

If you do not remember them, it is better to delete them all so that your conversations are closed from all these aspects.

This way you will have more protection for your WhatsApp.

How to completely ignore WHATSAPP notifications

First, make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store.

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store. Open it now and you have two ways to mute your personal or group chat.

Hold for a few seconds on the conversation until a green check mark appears > tap the speaker icon > mute notifications for ‘8 hours’, ‘week’ or ‘always’ (until you decide to activate it again).

The other way is by entering the chat > ​​pressing the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner > several options will be displayed, choose the one that says “mute alerts”.

You can also mute all group and personal chats in this way: open the app and tap the three dots at the top.

Go to “Settings” > “Notifications”.

Turn off the switch labeled ‘Talk Tones>’ in the ‘Messages’ and ‘Groups’ section, tap on ‘Notification tone’ and select ‘Silent’ > under ‘Vibrate’ choose ‘Off’.

