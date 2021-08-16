WhatsApp | Does narizona face emoji mean | false face | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

If you are one of those who use For everything then you must read this. The app brings a series of new features such as messages that self-destruct within a week if your friends don’t see them, as well as photos and videos that disappear once opened by your closest contacts.

But emojis have also been added. In the latest version of It is possible to access a catalog of 500 symbols from different sides, many of them with a certain meaning that makes you want to know.

Look: WhatsApp: How to send a message without typing on a mobile phone

This is the case of the small nose. Has anyone sent it to you before? Do you know what he wants to tell you? Well, here we will get you out of all possible doubts to avoid confusing you.

Often this emoji is associated with lying. To know the exact meaning of all icons It is necessary to refer to the encyclopedia of all symbols added by Unicode.

What does Narizona’s facial expression mean in WhatsApp?

In order to never make a mistake when using the nose face emoji We will turn to him , page responsible for explaining in detail each code that is added to the messaging service.

According to the source, the emoji is named in the reference lying face, in English, and indicates that someone is lying the way Pinocchio. Like this character, the Facebook design features a wooden nose.

Find out what the nose face means on WhatsApp and when to use it. (Photo: mag)

Lying, lying, and other concepts of deception and dishonesty can be represented in varying degrees of severity. It is sometimes used to express disbelief or feelings of shame.

lying face Approved as part of In 2016 and in addition to in 2016.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]

More Stories

YouTube: Learn about the new feature that allows you to translate comments | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

This means a smiley face emoji with a tongue on the side

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

Goodbye statuses in the app, now it will look like this

20 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp web will allow you to edit photos from your computer

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Deals: When will the next Steam sales be? The dates have already been leaked

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: How to create a chat where there is only one person | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Rejection of second-class status in the global economy

46 seconds ago Mia Thompson

epic | Ugandan Olympic athlete flees, does not want to return to his country

4 mins ago Cynthia Porter

IPC will provide free coverage of the Paralympic Games for 49 African countries – Polideportivo

5 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Human remains found in the landing gear of a plane that took off from Kabul

7 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The Conference – Human Nutrition Sciences at UNAM begins with virtual lessons

4 hours ago Mia Thompson