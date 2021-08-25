WhatsApp | Does the pointing finger emoji mean | Backhand pointing down | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

It is the application that won the hearts of many people. With it you can check the status posted by your friends, as well as send funny memes, animated stickers or classic photos and videos. But there is something even more surprising in the app that many are striving for.

It’s about the emoji of . Each of them has a distinct meaning. Among them all, we can find sections of objects, animals, professions, yellow faces, flags, geometric shapes and even different colors of hearts.

But there is one that attracts a lot of attention and is one of the most popular things in the world: we talk From the emoji pointing down. Do you know what that means?

If your friend or co-worker sends you this code You should take into account the explanation we will give you to avoid confusion in the future. It works the same on Instagram and Messenger.

What does finger down emoji mean on whatsapp

Back hand pointer pointing down, as it is known in English, is one of the most used emoji in the world followed by yellow hearts and faces. It should be noted that this finger pointing has an explanation.

To find out, we must turn to the page responsible for compiling all the emojis of Little by little is added every year: we refer to it .

According to this website, fingering down means that what is written under this icon is an important thing, which is so relevant that you cannot lose sight of it when continuing the conversation.

Finger pointing down Approved as part of In 2010 under the name “Reverse Pointer Down” and was added to in 2015.

