WhatsApp | Does the trapped heart emoji mean | heart decoration | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

But not everything is there. Emojis have raised a number of questions among people. As you know, each of these symbols has a different interpretation, they can be implied or, to a greater extent, need to be translated.

This is the case of the trapped heart emoji. Do you know what it is for? The WhatsApp ? Has someone ever sent it to you without knowing its true meaning? Well, here we explain everything to you.

What does the square heart symbol mean in WhatsApp?

In order to know exactly what this framed heart emoji means, it is necessary to turn to one of the websites responsible for compiling all the icons The WhatsApp Explained in detail: emojipedia .

According to source reports, this framed heart is known in English as heart decorationThis means that it is often expressed that love is decorative, that it is in a frozen state, that it is trapped.

Other times, it’s also helpful to say that your love is sound and more solid than ever, which is why it’s framed in a box.

heart decoration Approved as part of Unicode 6.0 In 2010 and in addition to Emoji 1.0.2 Update In 2015, they can sometimes appear with a pink or purple background.

