WhatsApp | How do you know the name your friends gave themselves | Applications | Smartphones | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

How do you know what name your friends put on WhatsApp

The first thing will be to enter your contact list.

There you have to delete the cell phone number of the contact whose name you want to know whose name has been put on WhatsApp.

When you are done doing that, now go to WhatsApp.

Click on the deleted contact and enter the conversation.

You will see their profile picture. Go to it and its information will be divided.

Under the cell phone number, you can see the name that was given at the time of your WhatsApp creation.

This name can appear with the last name or simply with some kind of emoji.

Once this is done, you can save the contact again.

How to Read Deleted Messages in WhatsAPP PLUS

Download the app called WARM from Google Play.

If you can’t find it, here we leave you a file Link .

. It should be noted that this program is completely free and does not charge a fee for the number of messages retrieved.

When you download it, give it all the appropriate permissions to access your notifications.

At that moment, if your friend decides to delete a message for everyone on WhatsApp, the WARM app will work by itself.

If this happens, just enter the respective app and you will be able to read that deleted message to everyone on WhatsApp.

There you’ll see exactly what that message said, even if it’s a photo or video and even a GIF or an animated sticker.

So you can find out if they are spying on your WhatsApp chats on the web

First, check that the mobile app for WhatsApp has no pending updates on Android Google Play or iOS Apps Store.

You have no pending updates on Android Google Play or iOS Apps Store. Now, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.

Several options will be displayed, tap where it says “Linked Devices”.

Scroll down to the Device Status section.

It will show all open sessions with date and time, if someone is reviewing your chats at the right time you will see ‘active session’.

