WhatsApp | How do you react | Applications | Smartphones | trick | Activate | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

Do your friends show you that they can actually interact The WhatsApp ? You don’t have it yet? The app that belongs to Meta is gradually introducing a new way of interacting in its app for Android and iPhone devices.

It should be noted that it is not necessary to install a third-party application, on the contrary, everything works inside it The WhatsApp . How do I act? Here we will give you all the steps.

How to reply to WhatsApp

The first thing you should know is that this functionality is only present, for now, in WhatsApp Beta users.

When you update WhatsApp, enter your chats.

Now send a message to your friend or wait for someone to text you.

When you do, press and hold the sentence you want to respond to.

Feedback is slowly arriving on WhatsApp. (Photo: WhatsApp)

At that moment, a bar with the selected emoji will be displayed for the interaction on WhatsApp.

Choose the one you want and they will settle on your conversations.

This is expected to work its way up to stabilization in the next few weeks, in case you are unable to make it to a demo slot.

What do WHATSAPP feedback mean?

I love him”: This is the most famous symbol. By “liking” we can say that we endorse something. We can reply if we are asked about a topic in WhatsApp groups.

This is the most famous symbol. By “liking” we can say that we endorse something. We can reply if we are asked about a topic in WhatsApp groups. red heart: If your partner writes to you, for example, you can assign him an exciting message, thus reacting to the red heart. This way you will reflect that your heart beats every time he writes to you.

If your partner writes to you, for example, you can assign him an exciting message, thus reacting to the red heart. This way you will reflect that your heart beats every time he writes to you. laughter with tears: If someone says something funny in a conversation or in a group, you can interact with the laughing emoji.

If someone says something funny in a conversation or in a group, you can interact with the laughing emoji. surprise: Generally, you would use this reaction if someone told you something you didn’t know and they surprised you.

Generally, you would use this reaction if someone told you something you didn’t know and they surprised you. Sorrow: In the event that something has hurt you or someone has told you something really sad, you can use this reaction.

In the event that something has hurt you or someone has told you something really sad, you can use this reaction. Prayer or thanksgiving: For some, it means “performance of prayer,” while for others, it means “thanksgiving.” Although this reaction is ambiguous, it will be used to ask your friends, for example, to pray for a specific person.

