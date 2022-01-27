WhatsApp | How to activate the hidden menu of the application | secret | 2022 | Applications | Smart phones | Android | iPhone | nda | nnni | sports game

38 mins ago Leo Adkins

Did you know about this simple trick that very few have tried? It is an application that enjoys enviable success all over the world. Through it, you can send all kinds of messages just by having the registered number of your friends on the cell phone.

However, despite the fact that it is used by many, Few know that you can activate the hidden menu of the fast messaging app. how did you do it? For this, it is not necessary that you have to download a third-party app away from . Follow these steps.

How to activate the hidden WhatsApp menu

Android

  • Press the WhatsApp icon for two seconds.
  • There you will see functions such as the camera.
  • You will also have the people you’ve talked to recently.
  • You also have the possibility to delete the application.
  • Another detail is the addition of the WhatsApp widget.
  • In addition to obtaining information from the application.
So you can activate the secret or hidden WhatsApp menu on your cell phone. (Photo: mag)

Iphone

  • When you press the WhatsApp icon for two seconds, a menu will appear.
  • There you will see the option to delete the app, share the app, and modify the home screen.
  • You also have the option to access your QR code.
  • This also includes the new camera, chat, and search.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

