WhatsApp | How to convert your voice memos to MP3 | Voice messages | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is an application with which you can send an infinite number of text messages, photos, videos, GIFs, and a variety of funny memes. It is also possible to send files in Word or PDF format, in case you forgot to work or task on the computer.

Without a doubt The WhatsApp He got thousands of us out of a hurry. But there are a variety of details that many haven’t noticed, and it’s time for you to put it to the test in case it doesn’t activate.

It is the case with voice memos. Although the app currently allows us to adjust the speed of the acoustics up to twice the normal rate so that we save time and can respond quickly, You should know that it is also possible to convert your message to MP3.

In order to perform this simple trick in WhatApp It is not necessary to download a third-party application that allows you to change the format of your voice note or voice message. So do all the steps.

How to convert your WhatsApp voice message to MP3 without software

The trick is quite simple than it sounds and you don’t have to download third-party software that pretty much tends to break the privacy chain and make a request to access your personal information:

The first thing will be to open WhatsApp.

Now just go to a conversation where you were just included.

Then send a voice note or a voice message like any other message.

Now you just have to click on it.

In this way, your audio note will be sent in MP3 format on WhatsApp without the need for software.

Tap Share in another conversation.

Now select the person you want to send this audio to.

When you do that, the audio will be converted to MP3 and will turn orange or watermelon.

This way that person will be able to listen to your audio normally, but this time in MP3 format.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]