WhatsApp | How to hide the last connection time of some contacts | Tutorial | app | Applications | cell phone | Android | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

All users are rewarded with new privacy options. A few months ago, there were rumors about a tool that would allow you to choose who can see the time of your last connection, because today, this has become a reality and then we will teach you how to activate the “My Contacts Except” function so that some people only see when you stopped About using the instant messaging platform mentioned above.

It’s a tool that hasn’t been made official before However, this does not mean that you have to install third-party applications to hide your last connection time from some of your contacts, but it does mean that the functionality is available in the beta 2.21.23.14 of WhatsApp, a program where users test all the functions that the application will launch.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR ANDROID

  • First, enter From your Android phone And click on “Be a validator”.
  • Then click “You can download it from Google Play”.
  • It will open the Play Store for you to download WhatsApp beta.
  • If you already have the trial version installed, you will only have to update it.

How to Hide Someone’s Last Connection Time in WhatsApp

  • First, open The WhatsApp.
  • Now, click on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.
  • Several options will be displayed, enter “Settings”, “Account” and “Privacy”.
  • As you can see, several sections appear, click “Last hour”. time’.
  • Previously, you only had the options “Everyone”, “My Contacts” and “Nobody”, however, they added a fourth item called “My Contacts Except…”, choose this and select the contacts you don’t want See it your last contact time.

Ready, the “my contacts except…” mechanism is similar when you hide your statuses from some people. It is important to note that this tool was only available to countries, but it has now reached the “last hour”. Once … “,” Profile Picture “and” Information “.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]

