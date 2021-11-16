WhatsApp | How to put Tukutik audio from MSN Messenger in your notifications | Alerts | Messages | Applications | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

If you live in the 2000s, you definitely recognize MSN Messenger and its classic “Tukutin” sound.. In order to listen to it again when you receive a message on your cell phone, There is a simple trick to put it in it The WhatsApp . To do this, you will only have to perform a simple configuration in the fast messaging app.

The first thing to do is Download “Tukutin” audio from MSN Messenger using this Link . You can save it to the folder you want, either on your device Android NS Iphone . Then you should perform these steps in The WhatsApp So that it runs smoothly.

How to put voice “TUKUTIN” from MSN MESSENGER in WhatsAPP

Once Download audio from MSN Messenger, open WhatsApp .

. There, click on the three dots and select Settings in the case of Android .

. If you have Iphone You just have to go to the department Adjust .

You just have to go to the department . Now go to the section Notices .

. In that window you will see the tab Notification tone

This way you can change the WhatsApp notification tone of the classic “Tukutin”. (Photo: mag)

If you press it, you will be presented with a list of all the sounds on your cell phone.

Search for a file The MP3 audio of “Tukutin” from MSN Messenger you downloaded .

. Now just save all the files Adjust .

. From that moment, when you receive a message, the “Tukutin” on WhatsApp .

. You can also choose the sound you like like Windows 95 sound, or Messenger sound.

Remember that you can choose the sound you want for WhatsApp, in this way you can change the notification alert and not stress with a single tone, but can be selected by the user.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.