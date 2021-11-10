WhatsApp | How to remove duplicate contacts | Applications | trick | 2021 | Smartphone | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Do you have someone saved twice on your cell phone? To be able to speak on behalf of You must have the cell phone of our contacts registered on your mobile phone; However, sometimes through negligence, we tend to repeat it or make it under another name. Do you know how you can eliminate him to become one?

There are many methods and applications that allow you to save time. The only bad thing is that they tend to ask for your permission to get into your conversations and even your contact list without their knowledge. To do this, you must perform these simple steps.

How to delete duplicate contacts in WhatsApp

  • The first thing will be to enter your contact list in it The WhatsApp.
  • Go to the app Contacts from your cell phone.
  • Once in, click on the three dots in the top corner.
  • Now you just have to login Settings.
  • In this section, tap “Organizing Contacts”.
  • There you will see an option Combine Duplicate Contacts And ready.
  • With this, you will have already joined the duplicate contacts without having to delete them manually.

Remember that with this, all the numbers saved to chat on WhatsApp can be seen in one contact. You will also be given the option to choose the name you want the contact to remain with.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

