WhatsApp | How to see photos deleted by your friends again | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | data

The WhatsApp It’s still one of those apps where everyone talks on a daily basis. With it, you can share various contents such as videos, GIFs, animated stickers, voice notes and even the funniest memes. But there is a trick that very few users have taken advantage of: it is about recovering a photo that your friend, family member, partner or co-worker has deleted.

and you know The WhatsApp It not only allows you to delete sent messages if they haven’t been read yet, but also allows you to delete photos. Every time someone uses this tool, you will see that it leaves a trace and you will know that the document has been deleted.

Although there are programs that will help you find out exactly what they sent you, a fairly easy trick has been discovered and it is not necessary to use a third-party application that, to a large extent, asks for information or asks for permissions in order to access your personal files.

It should be noted that you have to enable certain functions that are hidden in The WhatsApp . Best of all, it is legal. So we leave all the steps to you so that you can do it calmly.

How to view deleted photos from WhatsApp

Before doing these steps, it is a good idea to always have the latest version of The WhatsApp . So go to google apps a iOS Store And download the latest update:

Go to WhatsApp settings.

There go to Storage and Data.

In this section you will see the “Auto Download” tab.

This way you can automatically download all the photos from WhatsApp even if they are deleted. (Photo: mag)

There you must click Download photos and videos using data and wifi.

With this, when you receive a photo, even if it has been deleted by your friend, it will be downloaded automatically.

With this there will be no mystery if someone deletes a message.

You can see this again on your mobile spool.

