WhatsApp | How to transfer your conversations from iPhone to Android | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Does it cost you a lot to pass our conversations The WhatsApp From Android to iPhone? Now this can be achieved with the new tool of the application that allows us to transfer even files without losing any of them. However, many do not know how to do it the other way around.

If your problem is what you want Buying a new Android smartphone after using the iPhone terminal for a long time, then we tell you what is the process of transferring all conversations, as well as photos, videos, GIFs, and more.

Best of all, it is not necessary to have an external application or payment software to implement it The WhatsApp . Everything is officially in the fast messaging app that now belongs to Facebook. You just do all these steps.

HOW TO TRANSFER CONVERSATIONS FROM IPHONE TO ANDROID

You don’t need to be an expert to get your conversations transferred from your iPhone to the Android terminal. Just follow these steps:

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Now go to Settings or Settings.

In this section you will be indebted to chats.

A tool called “Transfer Chats to Android” will appear at the bottom.

Click on it and go. You just have to follow the steps.

Best of all, when the file you want is created, it will also save some photos that you want to keep.

You can also do this from Android to iPhone and you don’t need to download additional software or pay for one that doesn’t.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.