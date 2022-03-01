WhatsApp: How to translate a sentence without using Google Translator and from the app | Android | G-board | Applications | technology | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is used by millions of users not only to share photos, videos, emojis or stickers, but also to meet new friends or find a partner. This is where more than one person can have problems with the language, and even more so when it’s time to send a message in English and only Spanish is spoken. Did you know that you can translate a sentence as you type it? Here we tell you what to do.

Those who have smartphones with an operating system Android They have a powerful tool from the keyboard. On many computers, it is already installed from the factory, while in others it is necessary to resort to downloading an application called gboard.

How to translate a sentence as you type it on WhatsApp

The first thing to check is The WhatsApp Updated from Google Play Store and see if the keyboard developed by Google is installed on your phone.

Updated from Google Play Store and see if the keyboard developed by Google is installed on your phone. You will find the answer by entering the Android App Store and searching for files gboard . If you don’t have it, you have to download it (you can click this Link to go directly).

. If you don’t have it, you have to download it (you can click this to go directly). If you download for the first time, you will be asked to select the new keyboard in the language and input settings (a message will appear asking you for permission); Then select Gboard as the default input method.

Gboard will require you to meet some requirements before you can start using it on WhatsApp. (Photo: Google Play Store)

When you confirm that it is installed or you just downloaded it, the next thing is to open a conversation in it The WhatsApp .

. Pull the keyboard down and go to the three horizontal dots and find the “Translator” option.

More than 100 languages ​​will appear and you must choose the most suitable language to communicate with the other person.

Choose one, for example “English” and when you type in Spanish you will see how it is translated automatically.

That is, while you are typing ‘Hello, how are you?’ On the keyboard, in The WhatsApp Will appear ‘Hello, how are you?’ .

On the keyboard, in Will appear . It’s that simple, all you have to do is send and your contact will receive the message without translation errors and without leaving the app to go to Google Translate and have to copy and paste a sentence.

Now if you want to understand what the other person answered you, use the same Gboard tool to find out.

How to convert a sentence to uppercase from Android

Gboard also allows you to convert all the words or sentences you have already typed into uppercase. Do you want to know how to do this? Here we will explain it. Take note.

First, you must have Gboard as your default keyboard, to get it quickly, click here and download it from the Android Google Play Store.

Now, enter any application where the keyboard can be used, for example, WhatsApp.

Open the app and access any conversation.

write what you want.

Select the typed text (4 to 6 words only) and slowly double-click the up arrow icon in the lower left corner of the keyboard.

Finally, you will see how all the letters of the selected words are converted to uppercase.

How to add all emojis to Android keyboard for WhatsApp

Before that, you should make sure that your cell phone is able to read emojis, generally lower versions of Android Jelly Bean can’t do that.

Also try visiting the emoji page like: https://emojipedia.org/

ready. First, open “Settings” and tap “System” > “Language and input.”

The next step is to go to the “Keyboard” section and then “On-Screen Keyboard”, “Gboard” or “Default”.

Finally, click on Preferences and turn on the Show Emoji Switch feature.

How to paste texts in WhatsApp without copying them

First, make sure that Google Chrome or the browser of your choice and WhatsApp have no pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.

Now, open any web page that contains written information.

Tap the button with three vertical lines on the bottom of your Android phone, which is the button with which apps open in the background.

Press for a few seconds on the icon of the search engine you are using, some options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Open in split screen view”.

This function will allow you to simultaneously open and use two applications on the screen of your cell phone.

Enter WhatsApp and access the chat you want.

Tap on the browser screen and select the text (don’t copy it).

Finally, drag the text or paragraph to the writing bar (important) in WhatsApp and it will be automatically pasted.

Why won’t my cell phone ring when they call me?

One of the reasons why calls aren’t ringing is that you have installed an app that blocks both the sound and notifications of the alerts you receive on your smartphone. All you have to do is uninstall it.

Another aspect is that the alerts and notifications settings are turned off. To do this, go to the terminal settings, then to sound and vibration. Then start playing with all audio parameters. When you’re done, save your settings and you’re done.

A detail that can help you is to restart the cell phone. Often times with this kind of functionality some apps are completely shut down which makes you feel the vibration or sound from your smartphone again.

Otherwise, if you cannot find a solution, the root action is to soft reset your mobile device. This way you can get the most stable version of Android and without problems.

If your smartphone was dropped in the past few days and since then the terminal no longer vibrates or makes sounds, one of its internal components may need repair. To do this, always consult a professional for the brand of your mobile device.

How do you use WhatsApp by default to make calls on iPhone?

To proceed with the detailed configuration, it is necessary that your iPhone is running iOS 10 or higher. Simply, you should go to your contact list and choose one.

Next, hold down the “Call” button until a menu appears where you will see different apps that have calls or video calls. Selecting one will save the settings for a future call.

WhatsApp problems?

If you have any kind of problem with WhatsApp and you need to report it, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.

