WhatsApp | List of emojis that change their look in Android 12 | Applications | emojipedia | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | data

From apple pie to man with a mask. What are the changes? The WhatsApp It is one of the applications that makes the most changes to its platform for Android and iOS (iPhone) devices. For example, from now on, you can try the tool that allows you to use the application without your cell phone near you when chatting on the computer using the multi-device function. But not only that, it is also possible to change the speed of those long voice notes that our contacts send us and even make calls and video calls.

On the other hand, many users of the trial version of The WhatsApp They use the function that all the photos you send through the app disappear as soon as they are seen by your friends, family, cousins ​​and even co-workers.

But not only that, in the next update to the operating system The Google And the Android 12 , some emoji will change in a file a program , in some cases it will be more obvious than in others. and he?

For example, the apple pie emoji will no longer be a piece of candy, but instead display the entire pie. What other icons would look completely different, too? We present it here so you can use it The WhatsApp Coming soon and don’t be confused by its new design.

List of emojis that will change the look in WhatsApp with ANDROID 12

yellow face with mask: Now the emoji eyes will not close, they will open in view of the current situation in covid-19.

This will change the hamburger in Android 12. (Image: Unicode)

Person in the frying pan: Now the foam will not be a simple soap, but it will turn into transparent bubbles.

This emoji will not have red liquid inside, but it is transparent. Peach: It will have a more striking color.

This way the guitar integrates its strings and other details. (Photo: Emojipedia)

hamburger: It will be slightly larger than the previous design.

You will serve the whole cake, not the piece with the cut out pieces. guitar: Ropes and other tools will appear.

Mars and spaceship will now be more visible in the new emojis. (Photo: Emojipedia)

clover flower: More shades will be noticeable.

It won’t be two pieces, instead there will be a bigger piece. teddy bear: Now he will not look from the side, but this cute doll will be looking forward.

