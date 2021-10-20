WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Android | iPhone | nda | nnni | data

Millions of people around the world use it smart phone In your daily life for different purposes, so it is necessary to know the following details to avoid headaches in the future. The WhatsApp It is likely to be Application The most popular express messaging service used to communicate or coordinate remote work absolutely free of charge with anyone anywhere in the world. To do this, you only need to have a registered mobile phone number. In addition, it has other features such as various functions for sending multimedia files, Word documents, PDF, etc.

However, we start then November 1 Some details about the popular app of The WhatsApp They will change drastically. It is necessary to know it in order to be able to make judgments of the case. Although the app is constantly being updated to implement tools, this will cause some devices to stop supporting new features. Take note.

If you have one of these portable terminals, your conversations may not appear anymore or may simply display a series of errors. So you must be vigilant.

List of Cell Phones That Will Run Out of WhatsApp on November 1st

the gate Infobae And The WhatsApp Recall that on November 1, many users who have like Android 4.0.4 and/or earlier versions, they will no longer be able to update Application Because it is not compatible with the new tools.

On the other hand, those who have iPhone and has an operating system less than iOS 10They won’t be able to download the traditional way either. So take it into consideration. Here we leave you the list of brands:

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0

ZTE Grand MemoLG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Turn on F1

THL W8

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Sync Five

Wiko Dark Night

Caterpillar Cat B15

iPhones that have not updated to iOS 11. Currently, iOS 15 has been released.

How to install WhatsApp on an incompatible cell phone

This trick is much simpler than it looks. Just do the right steps to always stay with the latest version:

For this, it is necessary to download WhatsApp APK. follow this Link .

. Inside the page you will find a button that says “Download Now”.

Tap on it and you will see that it starts downloading WhatsApp on your unsupported phone.

Now install it and you should give permissions to your Android cell phone to use it normally.

Best of all, being responsible, you won’t lose your chats, let alone get banned.

The only bad thing is that You have to do these steps manually as it will not be updated automatically by Google Play .

. So be careful not to miss any kind of update.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

