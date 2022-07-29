WhatsApp | National holidays 2022 | Peruvian must-have emoji | Peru | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Have you ever thought that one of these emojis could arrive The WhatsApp ? Quick Messaging app is one of the most used messaging apps in the world due to its easy to display. With it, you can not only send messages, but also documents, photos, videos, GIFs, and even fun stickers.

Similarly, in The WhatsApp It is possible to send emojis. Although there are a few emojis in the app that refer to Peru, user farobrand, through his Pinterest account, has shared some suggestions for country-related emoticons that might be part of the National holidays 2022 .

Peruvian emoticons that you should have on WhatsApp

old man: Traditionally, this Peruvian dish, made with beef, consists of three pieces of meat and a stick. It is one of the symbols of the state flag.

These are some Peruvian must-have emojis on WhatsApp. (Photo: Farrowbrand)

Peruvian dog: An original strain of our ancestors whose homeland and traditions still accompany the various Peruvian families.

How to backup WhatsApp

The first thing will be to open WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone.

After that, go to the settings of the same application.

There go to chats.

In the bottom area you will find the “Backup” button.

Click the “Save” button.

It should be noted that the backup is saved on your device only, and cannot be saved to Google Drive because it is not linked.

You will be able to find your WhatsApp Plus backup in your device storage.

