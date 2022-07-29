WhatsApp | National holidays 2022 | Peruvian must-have emoji | Peru | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game
Have you ever thought that one of these emojis could arrive The WhatsApp? Quick Messaging app is one of the most used messaging apps in the world due to its easy to display. With it, you can not only send messages, but also documents, photos, videos, GIFs, and even fun stickers.
Similarly, in The WhatsApp It is possible to send emojis. Although there are a few emojis in the app that refer to Peru, user farobrand, through his Pinterest account, has shared some suggestions for country-related emoticons that might be part of the National holidays 2022.
Peruvian emoticons that you should have on WhatsApp
- old man: Traditionally, this Peruvian dish, made with beef, consists of three pieces of meat and a stick. It is one of the symbols of the state flag.
- Machu Picchu: One of the current wonders has to be one of the must-have yes or yes emojis on WhatsApp. Are you preparing for the future?
- the flower: Although there should also be mugs from all over the world, one from Peru is special because many use it throughout the month of July on national holidays.
- Peruvian dog: An original strain of our ancestors whose homeland and traditions still accompany the various Peruvian families.
- Pisco acid: One of the main drinks which should be within the scope of WhatsApp emojis soon.
How to backup WhatsApp
- The first thing will be to open WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone.
- After that, go to the settings of the same application.
- There go to chats.
- In the bottom area you will find the “Backup” button.
- Click the “Save” button.
- It should be noted that the backup is saved on your device only, and cannot be saved to Google Drive because it is not linked.
- You will be able to find your WhatsApp Plus backup in your device storage.
How to pass your stickers from WhatsAPP to WhatsApp PLUS
- The first thing we need to do is to create a WhatsApp group where we are only.
- There we must send the WhatsApp stickers that we want to be in WhatsApp Plus.
- Once you do that, you will need to back up your WhatsApp chats.
- Now you have to enter the internal storage of your cell phone.
- To do this, go to Files, Android, Media, WhatsApp and copy the folders of Media, Backups and Database.
- We put these three files in another folder that we can call WhatsApp2.
- Now uninstall WhatsApp from your smartphone.
- At that moment, you should install WhatsApp Plus on your mobile phone or any version.
