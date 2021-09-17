WhatsApp Plus 17.20 | How to upgrade to version 17.40 | APK | Applications | Download | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

43 mins ago Leo Adkins

¿Osas ? Use these steps. It is one of the applications used in many parts of the world to be able to talk to someone who is far from us, with which we can even make calls and video calls at a time when social distancing is a priority.

via We can talk to any contact just by registering their cell phone number on the cell phone. You can even send disappearing photos and videos as well as GIFs, animated stickers, Word or PDF documents, and more.

Looking atYes, you can find businesses near your home from WhatsApp

However, the application does not have many resources that many would like to have on their mobile phone, such as the ability to change the entire color of the application, as well as activate messages that self-destruct and even hide them when they are “online”.

That is why a large part of users always strive to download the direct competitor of : Whatsapp plus. As you know, this is only on Android and can be installed via APK. If you already have version 17.20, here we will tell you how to update to version 17.40.

HOW TO UPDATE WHATSAPP PLUS 17.20 to 17.40

  • The first thing you have to do is log into WhatsApp Plus.
  • Now open the app settings.
  • At that moment, you should go to the WhatsApp Plus settings.
Learn how to update WhatsApp Plus and always get the latest APK version. (Photo: mag)
  • There scroll down.
  • If you have WhatsApp Plus version 17.20, the update bar will appear.
  • Once you click update, you will download WhatsApp Plus 17.40.
  • It should be noted that you will not lose your conversations when you install the new version.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]

More Stories

A Pokémon Unite gift for over 9 million downloads on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: Meaning of burrito and taco emojis and when they are used | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Goodbye iPhone 64 GB

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus 17.40 | Download APK | news | Latest version | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | from the side

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | Steps to get a sticker pack that conveys good vibes | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Android | The trick so that criminals can’t turn off your mobile and thus locate it using Google | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Medical school with face-to-face lessons starting Monday

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

What is the hidden story about the Mexican national team shirt that she wore in the 1998 World Cup in France?

41 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Plus 17.20 | How to upgrade to version 17.40 | APK | Applications | Download | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

43 mins ago Leo Adkins

When will the epidemic end? This is what the World Health Organization says

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Pedro Castillo will be before the Organization of American States and the United Nations: Find out what agenda the President will implement in the United States and Mexico | Policy

45 mins ago Leland Griffith