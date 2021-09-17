WhatsApp Plus 17.20 | How to upgrade to version 17.40 | APK | Applications | Download | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

¿Osas Whatsapp plus ? Use these steps. The WhatsApp It is one of the applications used in many parts of the world to be able to talk to someone who is far from us, with which we can even make calls and video calls at a time when social distancing is a priority.

via The WhatsApp We can talk to any contact just by registering their cell phone number on the cell phone. You can even send disappearing photos and videos as well as GIFs, animated stickers, Word or PDF documents, and more.

Looking at Yes, you can find businesses near your home from WhatsApp

However, the application does not have many resources that many would like to have on their mobile phone, such as the ability to change the entire color of the application, as well as activate messages that self-destruct and even hide them when they are “online”.

That is why a large part of users always strive to download the direct competitor of The WhatsApp : Whatsapp plus. As you know, this is only on Android and can be installed via APK. If you already have version 17.20, here we will tell you how to update to version 17.40.

HOW TO UPDATE WHATSAPP PLUS 17.20 to 17.40

The first thing you have to do is log into WhatsApp Plus.

Now open the app settings.

At that moment, you should go to the WhatsApp Plus settings.

Learn how to update WhatsApp Plus and always get the latest APK version. (Photo: mag)

There scroll down.

If you have WhatsApp Plus version 17.20, the update bar will appear.

Once you click update, you will download WhatsApp Plus 17.40.

It should be noted that you will not lose your conversations when you install the new version.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]