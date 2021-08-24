WhatsApp Plus 2021 | How to upgrade from version 16.00 to 17.00 | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | data

The WhatsApp It is one of the applications that rules all the mobile phones in the world. Through it you can talk and chat with whoever you want just by registering their mobile phone number. But in addition to all this, you can also exchange photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, animated stickers and all kinds of memes to make your friends laugh.

however, The WhatsApp It does not have as many functions as its competitor, Whatsapp plus Yes, it is currently important and that it is already in the Version 17.00.0000.

In it, you will not only be able to modify the full color of the application, but you will also start using self-destructing messages as soon as all your friends on the platform see it, as well as the ability to change the wallpaper. of calls or video calls.

Do you know how to upgrade from version 16.00 to Whatsapp plus 17.00? Find out the simple way so you can always get the latest version of the mobile application that is causing quite a stir in different parts of the planet.

How to update WhatsApp Plus from 16.00 to 17.00

The trick is very simple, but you should take this into account WhatsApp Plus 17.00.0000 You may get permanent ban on your account in case the original WhatsApp decides. So it will depend on each user to do this:

The first thing you should do is to enter WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone.

Make sure you have version 16.00 or earlier in case it hasn’t been updated.

Now go to the Settings section by clicking on the three dots in the top corner.

There you should click where it says “WhatsApp Plus Settings”.

In this way, you can always update WhatsApp Plus in case of possible ban. (Photo: mag)

Scroll to the bottom and you will notice a tab that says “WhatsApp Plus Update”.

When pressed, this section will automatically start checking for an update.

If you have version 16.00, you may need to install the new WhatsApp Plus 17.00 APK.

With this, you will always be able to have the latest version of the modified application to chat with all your friends without losing your conversations.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link.