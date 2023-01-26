WhatsApp Plus Red | download apk | latest version | January 2023 | Links | Free | link | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

The WhatsApp It is one of the applications that everyone has on their mobile phone, but it lacks many tools, such as changing the color. Although it has already integrated the option to hide the ‘Internet’, there is an app that is gaining fans.

Some people are currently deciding to download a file The latest version of apk WhatsApp Plus Red an application that will help you to have options such as hiding your “Typing”, downloading your friends’ statuses, and downloading a profile picture, among other things.

Do you want to get it? Here is the link so you can do so Download the APK January 2023. Remember that it will depend on each user whether he wants to have it on his cell phone or not.

Download the latest version of WhatsApp Plus Red APK

First of all, you should back up your regular WhatsApp, in case you are using it as the main application.

Next, you have to access the Meta app.

Remember that WhatsApp Plus Red does not work with regular WhatsApp. You must decide one.

Also, you will not be able to restore your chats. So, if you don’t like WhatsApp Plus Red, you can go back to WhatsApp with all your chats.

Now just download WhatsApp Plus Red using this Link .

. When you have the APK file, install it and give it permissions so that it can access your contacts.

At that time enter your cell phone number and security code.

When you get it, just start chatting with all your friends.

Configure WhatsApp Plus Red to your liking to suit your style.

5 tricks offered by the latest WhatsApp Plus Red APK

Color Change: To do this, go to the WhatsApp Plus settings, then you should click on Universal, Color and there choose the solid color of your choice.

To do this, go to the WhatsApp Plus settings, then you should click on Universal, Color and there choose the solid color of your choice. Save your friends’ statuses: When you see your friends’ WhatsApp statuses, a button will appear that allows you to download any photo or video to your gallery in high quality.

When you see your friends’ WhatsApp statuses, a button will appear that allows you to download any photo or video to your gallery in high quality. View hidden photos whenever you want: Currently, WhatsApp no ​​longer allows you to take screenshots of images that disappear, which is why you have to go to Settings & Privacy and there enable the “Antiver Once” function.

Currently, WhatsApp no ​​longer allows you to take screenshots of images that disappear, which is why you have to go to Settings & Privacy and there enable the “Antiver Once” function. Block everyone from contacting you: Also in the Privacy section you can specify who can contact you or the person you want to contact you only once and then be blocked.

Also in the Privacy section you can specify who can contact you or the person you want to contact you only once and then be blocked. Find out who changed their profile picture: Every time someone changes their profile picture, a banner will appear telling you that someone has decided to change that picture.

Steps to create a WhatsApp poll on iPhone

Polls are part of the latest WhatsApp news, so we show you how you can create them if you have an iPhone.

First, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp.

To make sure, go to the App Store and if you see that it says Update, tap the button.

Once done, enter the app and enter a group or one-on-one chat.

Then tap on the “+” icon located at the bottom left of the screen.

Immediately, a list will be displayed, click Surveys.

How do you know if they opened your WhatsApp somewhere else?

The first thing you should know is that it is not necessary to have a third party app that works in conjunction with WhatsApp, on the contrary.

You just have to enter WhatsApp.

Now there go to settings or configuration.

At that moment, go to Paired devices.

Check out the four terminals where they opened your WhatsApp account.

So you can put WhatsApp on iPhone lock screen

To perform this trick, you must first download an app that creates widgets, in this case, it would be Lock View.

Once done, scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap Create New Widget.

Now, in the Select Apps section, put WhatsApp.

After that, click OK and you will get the WhatsApp widget.

Next, lock your iPhone and hold the screen.

