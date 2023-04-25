WhatsApp Plus v11.40 | download | Latest APK File Version | download | May 2023 | WhatsApp Plus Red | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

The WhatsApp It is one of the applications that many users like because it allows you to communicate with anyone without paying a single penny, however Whatsapp plus It is hot on its heels as it brings more features which the app belonging to the Meta conglomerate does not have.

This is why Abo2Sadam decided to update the latest version of WhatsApp Plus v11.40 which contains more features such as new emojis, the ability to schedule your messages and even the option that allows you to change the color of the platform or see what deleted texts say.

Look: How to update WhatsApp Plus: Download APK without losing your chats

If you’re on the previous version, it’s best to pin it to the top so you don’t lose your chats, otherwise you’ll have to start from scratch. Also try to update it so that you don’t have any difficulties in the future.

Download WhatsApp Plus v11.40: Latest APK May 2023

First of all, you should know that WhatsApp Plus v11.40 does not work with regular WhatsApp.

What you need to do is to avoid using both apps on the same cell phone.

Delete WhatsApp and the files created from the app.

Now simply download WhastApp Plus v11.40 using this connection .

. You will automatically download the APK without major issues.

Once it is installed, you must log in with your cell phone number and verification code.

Now do not restore any backup.

Once you are done with these steps, start chatting with WhatsApp Plus v11.40 without any permanent or temporary penalty.

Best of all, one of the new options that the APK offers is that blocking is fixed.

But remember to always update them to avoid blockages.

Did you like this new information about The WhatsApp? Did you learn a useful trick? This app is full of new “secrets”, codes, shortcuts and tools that you can keep trying and you just need to enter the following link for more feedback from The WhatsApp In Depor, that’s it. what are you waiting for?

Suggested video

Hidden conversations on WhatsApp? Learn how to spot it