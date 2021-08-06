WhatsApp | Tfive tricks to manage group chats like an expert | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

If we talk about the best instant messaging app, we quickly think about it The WhatsAppAs this application currently has more than 5 billion active users around the world, who have the ability to chat not only with one person, but with many through a group. In this opportunity, we will teach you some tricks so that you can master the group chats of the above-mentioned application belonging to Facebook like an expert.

Then we will teach you a series of tricks that will be very useful if you are planning to create a group conversation or if you are already part of one or more; However, it is important to clarify that the procedures may differ depending on the Android or iOS operating system of your iPhone.

Create multiple managers

We will start with a tool that, despite its great popularity, is not known to many. This is the function to make the group admin for other contacts. The group chat admin has the power not only to add and remove members, but also to give the same power to other users.

First, enter a group chat for The WhatsApp .

. Now, tap on the group name at the top.

Move the space bar down and tap on the contact’s name.

A small window will open and you have to choose “Set Administrator”. from the group’.

Only admins can send messages

We raised the bar a little. This job The WhatsApp It is not well known, since it is hidden among the group chat settings, similarly, when activated, only the admin of the group will be able to send messages, and the others will be spectators.

Enter a group chat and open Group Info, tap on the name of the conversation.

Now, find the “Group Settings” section and get into it.

Two options will appear but you have to choose in “send messages” and then “admins only”.

Prevent someone from changing their profile picture

A lot of times, a contact changes the group chat profile picture because they don’t like it or simply want to be funny, but there is a trick that only admins can do.

Go to “Group info” (from the group chat) and then to “Group settings”.

Now, click on Edit Information. from the group’.

In this section the following message will appear: “Choose who can change the subject, icon, description, and temporary message option for that group”.

Create a group and use it as a notebook

First, go to the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

Now, tap on the “New Group” option.

Add at least two people to create the group.

Next, tap on the group name, scroll down to find the contacts, tap on their name and delete them all.

Prevent photos from downloading automatically

Go to “Group Information”.

Go to the “Save as Photos” option. In Android you find it as “Visibility of multimedia files”.

Click Never and the photos will not download automatically but manually by clicking on them.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.