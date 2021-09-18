WhatsApp | The trick is to find out how many kilobytes or megabytes a video weighs before sending it | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is the messaging platform with the largest number of users worldwide, having so far exceeded 5000 million downloads according to the record of the Google Play Store. Knowing this exorbitant number, imagine how many photos or videos are shared daily through individual or group conversations, so today we will teach you a new trick so that you know the size of the video in kilobytes or megabytes before sending it from the mobile phone Apple iOS.

This is a new update for WhatsApp Beta 2.21.190.11. For iOS mobile phones, it includes both a function of removing audio from videos and a tool to see how much any of them weigh before sending them. What is this for me? It is very useful on occasions when, for example, one of your contacts’ memory is almost full and you want to share a video without harming them.

It is important to clarify that these two functions were already launched about 7 months ago for the beta version of The WhatsApp On Android phones, this time around, iPhones have already absorbed these tools. In addition, the size of the video will be instantly updated if you edit it, for example, cut it or add texts or stickers, thus changing the amount of kilobytes or megabytes that the video weighs, he reported. WabetaInfo.

The two new WhatsApp options for iOS (Image: Mag)

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA ON IOS

The first thing you should do is download TestFlight in the App Store .

. When you install it, simply Open this link to apply for a position In WhatsApp Beta for iPhone.

In WhatsApp Beta for iPhone. Now you should be redirected back to TestFlight.

Press accept to get the placement and it will not take long to install WhatsApp beta on your cell phone.

It should be noted that participants in the WhatsApp beta are more limited on the iPhone.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.