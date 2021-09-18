WhatsApp | The trick is to find out how many kilobytes or megabytes a video weighs before sending it | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

It is the messaging platform with the largest number of users worldwide, having so far exceeded 5000 million downloads according to the record of the Google Play Store. Knowing this exorbitant number, imagine how many photos or videos are shared daily through individual or group conversations, so today we will teach you a new trick so that you know the size of the video in kilobytes or megabytes before sending it from the mobile phone Apple iOS.

Look: WhatsApp Plus 17.20 to 17.40: Steps to Update APK

This is a new update for For iOS mobile phones, it includes both a function of removing audio from videos and a tool to see how much any of them weigh before sending them. What is this for me? It is very useful on occasions when, for example, one of your contacts’ memory is almost full and you want to share a video without harming them.

Look: WhatsApp Desktop: Meet the new function that turns photos into stickers

It is important to clarify that these two functions were already launched about 7 months ago for the beta version of The WhatsApp On Android phones, this time around, iPhones have already absorbed these tools. In addition, the size of the video will be instantly updated if you edit it, for example, cut it or add texts or stickers, thus changing the amount of kilobytes or megabytes that the video weighs, he reported. .

The two new WhatsApp options for iOS (Image: Mag)

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA ON IOS

  • The first thing you should do is download .
  • When you install it, simply In WhatsApp Beta for iPhone.
  • Now you should be redirected back to TestFlight.
  • Press accept to get the placement and it will not take long to install WhatsApp beta on your cell phone.
  • It should be noted that participants in the WhatsApp beta are more limited on the iPhone.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

More Stories

Facebook Messenger | What is the strange function of temporary mode and how to activate it | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Instagram | How to Hide Your Connection Without Stopping Using | Android | Apple | iOS | iPhone | technology | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

google chrome | Learn how to change the search engine logo from a computer or laptop | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Desktop | This is how the new photo to stickers converter will work | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus 17.20 | How to upgrade to version 17.40 | APK | Applications | Download | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

A Pokémon Unite gift for over 9 million downloads on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Salvareza leaves the Ministry of Science and Technology: replaces him

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Live Streaming Newcastle Leeds

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | The trick is to find out how many kilobytes or megabytes a video weighs before sending it | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The hole in the ozone layer continues to grow, it is now larger than Antarctica

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Team USA will lose stars at the next FIFA date

1 hour ago Leland Griffith