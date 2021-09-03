WhatsApp | The trick of app messages not appearing in the notification bar | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is an application that hides a large number of tools that many users still do not know about, such as: the function that allows you to create a backup in case your computer is lost, hide the profile picture and the time of the last connection, turn the application into dark mode, etc. Surely you have lent your cell phone to someone and they have read your conversations because messages appear in the notification bar, so today we will teach you how to get rid of this procedure to give you more privacy.

Imagine you find yourself chatting with him The WhatsApp With your boyfriend or girlfriend and suddenly one of your parents asks your mobile phone to make a call, because if you activate the “high priority notifications” function, the messages that come to you from the notification bar will be displayed, it means that by sliding down they will see everything, which may be completely uncomfortable.

This setting comes by default when installing The WhatsApp For the first time, don’t worry, you can deactivate and activate it as many times as you want and without having to install additional apps on your smartphone, since it is a native function of the aforementioned instant messaging app.

How to remove message preview in ADROID

First, make sure The WhatsApp You do not have any pending update on Google Play.

Now, open the app and go to the three dots present in the top right corner.

Several options will be displayed, but you have to tap on the option that says “Modify”.

Then tap Notifications and deactivate the High priority notifications section.

In the “Groups” section, you can deactivate the same functionality for group chats.

How to remove message preview on IOS

check it out The WhatsApp You do not have any pending updates in the App Store.

Now, open the app and go to Configuration.

Locate and click Notifications.

Finally, deactivate the Show Preview option.

