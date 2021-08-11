WhatsApp Web: Trick to Add Photo Editing Tool | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Are you fond of photography but don’t have much time for editing? Know how to use it WhatsApp Web To share the best photos. Yesterday, the aforementioned instant messaging platform introduced an update to the beta version of its app that will allow you to edit photos from both the web and desktop versions of computers and laptops. How are the tools activated? It’s something we’ll teach you step-by-step below.

WhatsApp Web Facebook has completely forgotten about it, since it’s been more than six years since it was officially launched and it’s still not possible to add contacts, post status, share location, add photo filters, and other functions. However, thanks to the new WhatsApp beta 2.21.16.10 update for Android, the web and desktop version will have a new tool, the ability to edit photos, WabetaInfo reports.

What tools does this trial version bring? It’s the same as the mobile version, like: put emojis and stickers on photos, crop and rotate photos, add texts, pencil to make paths and arrows to move forward or backward when you make a mistake. Although it is very basic functions, it will save you a lot of time, especially when you want to crop a photo.

How to become a beta user

sign in over here From your Android phone And click on “Be a validator”.

From your Android phone And click on “Be a validator”. Then click “You can download it from Google Play”.

It will open the Play Store for you to download WhatsApp beta .

. If you already have the beta installed, you will only have to update it (if there is one pending)

How to use the editing tools

Open WhatsApp Web Scan the QR code. Now in the top left you can see that it has beta written on it.

Scan the QR code. Now in the top left you can see that it has beta written on it. Enter a group or individual chat and follow the same procedure to send a photo.

Before sending it, at the top you will see the new options for editing the photo.

It is important to clarify that this functionality is only published to all beta users in the world, so if it does not appear, do not worry, it may arrive within the next few hours or days. For iOS users, WabetaInfo It is not excluded that soon there will be another beta update exclusively for Apple.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.