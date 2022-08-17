WhatsApp: What does hand emoji with raised palm mean | sports play

The WhatsApp It is an instant messaging platform where you can send and receive texts, images, videos, Word, Excel, PDF documents, etc. It also lets you share classic emojis in the middle of a conversation between one or more people. In the Meta app there are many icons that represent different hand gestures, for example: hand waving, pointing, clenching fists, among others; However, a new symbol known as the “palm of the hand” (The palm of the handIts name in English) What does it mean and when do you use it? Here at Depor we will explain it to you.

The “palm up hand” emoji is approved by Unicode and has become part of The WhatsApp In 2021, he still has little time in the messaging application and it is not one of the most used icons by users, because many do not know what it means, and the most confusing and think that they receive something, will give money and even represent the famous painting by Michelangelo, “Creation of Adam “.

What does whatsapp emoji with palm mean?

It’s a profile hand that shows a palm, according to the emoji portal, “emojipedia‘, represents the act or gesture of lifting, offering help and asking, you receive nothing, although each one is free to use it in his own way. It can also be sent to express a lack of knowledge or to request something.

It is important to note that all hand icons can be shared across different skin tones, whether they are light, medium light, medium, medium, dark, or dark. An additional fact is that the design is not the same on different platforms, such as: The WhatsApp, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, etc. Slightly different but mean the same thing.

Guide to enter your WhatsApp account if the fingerprint reader is not working

First, get out of The WhatsApp And press for a few seconds on the application icon on the main interface of your Android phone.

And press for a few seconds on the application icon on the main interface of your Android phone. Several options will appear, click “Uninstall”. The idea is to remove the app, and see which method works best for you.

Now, enter the Android Google Play Store and re-download The WhatsApp you can get it quickly by clicking over here .

you can get it quickly by clicking . When it is launched on your mobile phone, open it and register by following these steps: “Accept and continue” > Enter your phone number > Wait for verification code > Grant all necessary permissions > Restore backup to keep your chats, photos, audios and videos (this is in case you have made a copy ).

You will not have the latest content of your conversations, but remember that the application is always updated daily at 2:00 am

Wait for WhatsApp to restore the last version, it may take 3-5 minutes.

Finally, add your name or profile picture and you will be able to access your account.

The “Fingerprint Lock” function will be automatically deactivated in your account, if you want to register it again, you have to open the app > enter “Settings”> “Account”> “Privacy”> Turn on the fingerprint switch and register your fingerprint. It is not recommended to do this if the reader is not working properly.

How to listen to your friends’ audios on WhatsApp without them knowing

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

There go to the conversation where they sent you the voice message.

What you need to do is select the voice note.

Then click on the Share button.

Now just send it to yourself either as a personal message or to another app.

At that time you can listen or play the WhatsApp message.

It should be noted that the voice note sent to you by your friends will not change its color.

Instead, it will stay green because it won’t be triggered from the same conversation.

The other details are to go to your phone’s files: Open the Android, Media, Com.WhatsApp, WhatsApp, Media and WhatsApp Audios folder.

