WhatsApp | What does UwU mean and when is it used? Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

It is an application that changes or adds new things to its Android or iPhone smartphone platform. For example, it is now possible to send photos and videos that are viewed only once and then disappear on your friends’ mobile phones. It’s also working on a new tool to activate message feedback, although this is currently being tested.

Developments that may integrate the platform known across the web Which tells users if upcoming versions of the app are worth it or not, especially the possibility to change the color of the app.

But the changes attract not only attention, but also texts. Many people, instead of using classic emojis, always write some combined character pretending to be a specific expression.

For example, is Classic “UwU” Well known to internet users . Has anyone sent it to you before? Do you know what it really means? Well, here we will tell you.

What does “UwU” mean in WhatsAPP and when do you use it

If a friend, co-worker or family member writes to you We have to tell you ‘UwU’ is a string of characters that tend to represent a facial gesture very similar to ‘:P’ or ‘XD’.

According to the gate Serves the respective symbol It conveys tenderness or happiness. The uppercase “U” tends to be the eyes, while the “w” is the mouth represented in this way to be very similar to Japanese drawings..

On the other hand, the same source indicates that this expression in social networks is used to indicate innocence or punishment when they receive some kind of compliment.

Now that you really know, you can use it without a problem . It’s worth noting that there are also more than 500 emojis in the app that you can use to enhance your text.

