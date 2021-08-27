WhatsApp | What does XD mean and when is it used? Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

If you are looking for curiosity or complex jobs in , then this will be for you. Not only does the fast messaging app send all kinds of text, but it is the favorite of users to send photos, videos, GIFs, and even funny animated stickers.

The app has now released a tool that allows you to play a voice message at twice the normal speed. This way you can save some time replying in a format So as not to make the other person wait.

Now there are some details you would like to know. Although in the app you can send all kinds of emojis, from different colored hearts to more expressive yellow faces, there are also things that few people know about.

This is the case XD. If your friend sends these two characters, instead of sending an emoji, either in uppercase or lowercase He wants to tell you something. I know what it means.

What does XD mean in WhatsApp?

According to the web XD stands for “laughing out loud”. He even states that “when rotated 90 degrees to the right, it is like representing a face with its mouth wide open and its eyes tightly closed as a symptom of laughing out loud.”

But not only that, this emoji of It can be written in many ways such as “XD”, “xD”, “Xd”, “xd” and “xq”.

Learn the wonderful meaning of “XD”, the most famous letter on WhatsApp. (Photo: Vim stand)

Although it is very common to send an ‘X’ accompanied by a ‘D’, it is not accepted in . Her first appearance, according to the Wikipedia portal, was in 1952 as a symbol of the army , due to its multiple uses, the symbol and/or emoticon has become known in many Latin American countries.

On the other hand, many people often confuse this symbol with “God”. Although it does not carry that meaning, it is time to use it without confusion on WhatsApp.

