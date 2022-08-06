WhatsApp | What is “sign-in consent” and how will you prevent your account from being stolen | beta | Security | technology | nda | nnni | sports game

despite of The WhatsApp It is the most used instant messaging application in the world, it is not the best if we are talking about functionality, since Telegram, its main competitor, has better tools than the aforementioned green platform; However, WhatsApp guarantees you security and privacy, since they have end-to-end encryption, a feature where only you and the person you’re chatting with are able to read, see or listen to everything that is sent, even backups. encrypted.

The WhatsApp It continues to enhance the security of its application, because this time they are developing a tool called “Login Consent”, which will prevent cybercriminals from easily taking over your account, the technology portal reports WabetaInfo.

Currently, log in to an account The WhatsApp From a third person is not a complicated task, as it is enough for the criminal to copy the SIM card of your phone and open your account in a secondary mobile device, where he will place that fraudulent chip so that the “verification code” arrives by SMS, the only thing you need to access and review your conversations.

How to prevent your WhatsApp account from being stolen

Consent to sign in is currently in beta version of The WhatsApp 2.22.17.22 for Android devices, will likely also arrive in the next few days or weeks to iOS users. How it works? basic, If someone tries to access your account from another phone, your cell phone will receive the following alert “Do you allow your WhatsApp account to be transferred to another phone?” you have two options: “Allow” or “Don’t allow”, if it’s not you, then choose the last one.

The new security alert will also detail some very important data, such as the time, brand and model of the smartphone where they tried to steal your account, as shown in the following image I attached WabetaInfo in your page.

Preview of the Login Approval function (Photo: WabetaInfo)

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR ANDROID

First, enter the Android Google Play Store and search for the app The WhatsApp .

. Click on the first app that appears and scroll down.

Find the option “Be a beta tester” and click on it. If you don’t see it, access this Link to go straight.

to go straight. Now, click on the Be Verified button.

Accept the terms and you will have to wait a bit to start downloading WhatsApp Beta.

