WhatsApp | What is “sign-in consent” and how will you prevent your account from being stolen | beta | Security | technology | nda | nnni | sports game

WhatsApp | What is "sign-in consent" and how will you prevent your account from being stolen
despite of The WhatsApp It is the most used instant messaging application in the world, it is not the best if we are talking about functionality, since Telegram, its main competitor, has better tools than the aforementioned green platform; However, WhatsApp guarantees you security and privacy, since they have end-to-end encryption, a feature where only you and the person you’re chatting with are able to read, see or listen to everything that is sent, even backups. encrypted.
The WhatsApp It continues to enhance the security of its application, because this time they are developing a tool called “Login Consent”, which will prevent cybercriminals from easily taking over your account, the technology portal reports WabetaInfo.
Currently, log in to an account The WhatsApp From a third person is not a complicated task, as it is enough for the criminal to copy the SIM card of your phone and open your account in a secondary mobile device, where he will place that fraudulent chip so that the “verification code” arrives by SMS, the only thing you need to access and review your conversations.
How to prevent your WhatsApp account from being stolen
Consent to sign in is currently in beta version of The WhatsApp 2.22.17.22 for Android devices, will likely also arrive in the next few days or weeks to iOS users. How it works? basic, If someone tries to access your account from another phone, your cell phone will receive the following alert “Do you allow your WhatsApp account to be transferred to another phone?”you have two options: “Allow” or “Don’t allow”, if it’s not you, then choose the last one.
The new security alert will also detail some very important data, such as the time, brand and model of the smartphone where they tried to steal your account, as shown in the following image I attached WabetaInfo in your page.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR ANDROID
- First, enter the Android Google Play Store and search for the app The WhatsApp.
- Click on the first app that appears and scroll down.
- Find the option “Be a beta tester” and click on it. If you don’t see it, access this Link to go straight.
- Now, click on the Be Verified button.
- Accept the terms and you will have to wait a bit to start downloading WhatsApp Beta.
THESE ARE 10 WHATSAPP PLUS FUNCTIONS THAT OFFICIALS IN WHATSAPP ALREADY HAVE
- Send large files: This year, WhatsApp left behind the rare 100MB that it gave you maximum to send a multimedia file, where you will now share items weighing up to 2GB at most.
- Chat customization: WhatsApp Messenger actually allows you to add a different background to each conversation, and you can also apply a light or dark theme.
- Status “Online”: Although it is not yet on the official app, WhatsApp is testing in its beta version who can see your contact status and which contacts this information has been blocked.
- Pictures and videos without compression: If you don’t want to lose the quality of your photos and videos, you should send them as documents.
- Watch statuses without them knowing, listen to audios and read messages without the double blue check mark appear: This tool has been on WhatsApp for years, by deactivating the read confirmation you will be able to see statuses, listen to audios and read messages without your friends knowing that you have seen the content of their conversation. It does not apply to group chats.
- Open the app with your fingerprint: Some mobile phones are compatible with an important security and privacy function of WhatsApp, where you must first put your fingerprint to enter your account and see chats.
- automatic repliesWhatsApp has different versions, one of which is WhatsApp Business, which has the option to auto reply to the messages you receive.
- temporary messages: In every conversation you can activate this function so that your messages, documents, photos, videos and audios disappear after 24 hours, 7 or 90 days.
