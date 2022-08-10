WhatsApp will block screenshots and allow you to hide your online status – El Financiero

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

The WhatsApp It will allow its users Leave groups without notifying other members s Control who can see it when it’s onlineAs part of this month’s messaging app privacy update, the company announced today.

“We will continue to create new forms of Protect and keep your messages as private and secure as face-to-face conversationsHe said in a statement today Mark Zuckerberg CEO of Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp.

When a user leaves a group, a notification now appears at the bottom of the conversation letting other members know who has left.

And while users can already turn off a feature that tells others if they’ve read a message, The fact that the user was online cannot be hidden and use WhatsApp.

More than 2 billion users of WhatsApp also It will have the ability to prevent people from taking screenshots of messages “It’s only meant to be seen once,” and it’s designed to disappear after you open it.

WhatsApp said that the screenshot blocker tool is currently being tested, and it will be released to users soon.

Amy Fora, WhatsApp’s product manager, said the platform has focused on creating features that allow people “more control and privacy over their messages.”

