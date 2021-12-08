The wait is coming to an end, which means that Master Chief’s most comprehensive and incredible new adventure to date is about to become available to everyone on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, PC, and via Xbox Game. Pass. Of course, for those who can’t hold back, from SomosXbox, it was a pleasure to be able to enjoy and share with all of you. Halo Infinite review on Xbox Series X.. While the campaign mode is absolutely incredible, the Critics prove it with excellent marks, but then, players want to sink their teeth into action 343i And they’re already wondering when Halo Infinite will be played?

It seems that some users managed to deal with a file A physical copy of early Halo InfiniteAlthough it seems that the game is not 100% complete, because it requires an internet connection for a series of complementary and necessary updates to be able to enjoy the campaign mode, which will be available on December 8, 2021, but it will not do so at the same time as many other games. Halo Infinite is launch of the year, and unlike others, this is when the new story of Master Chief can be played in Spain, Mexico or other countries.

When will Halo Infinite be playable?

The picture you can see above, shows some countries with watches When will Halo Infinite be available on Xbox and PCTomorrow, December 8, 2021 SpainBoth players who have purchased Halo Infinite and those waiting to play it on Xbox Game Pass, will be able to Start enjoying the Master Chief story at 7:00 PM. (Peninsula time). In the case of players Mexico, will be able Play Halo Infinite from 12 noon.

Aside from the niche press and influencers, no one else has been able to play the Halo Infinite campaign mode, since then despite a leak a few weeks ago. Early Access Package, 343 industries have not implemented it. However, tomorrow will be a great day, as Halo fans will be enjoying the latest and greatest Halo title at the same time.