Where to watch FC Juárez vs. Queretaro | Azteca TV transmission goes here

The duel comes as Juarez will host Querétaro with the aim of playing the pending match of the tenth round of the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 MX League.

Although there is no league activity in the current FIFA history being carried out, the truth is that they will face the pending match from day ten subordinate Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 by MX . League. In this case, Juarez you will collide Queretaro.

This game will have its dispute today, Friday October 8, based in Benito Olympic Stadium Juarez. will have a transmission He lives And He lives from Azteca Sports TV.

Juarez It comes from an unexpected bump: beat Rayados de Monterrey 3-1 as a visitor. Now, he is excited to continue on the path to victory and climb the board.

Before, Queretaro arrives after drawing 1-1 with Toluca Although it is very far away, He does not give up hope of reaching at least the top 12 in the domestic competition.

What time does FC Juárez vs. Querétaro for Liga MX?

FC Juárez vs. Querétaro will take place on Friday, October 8 at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium on the tenth date of the MX League, with an agreed time of 19:00 CDMX time.

Hours per country:

Mexico: 7:00 PM CDMX

Argentina: 9:00 pm.

United State: 17:00 ET / 20:00 Pacific Time

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 19:00 hours

Uruguay: 9:00 pm.

How and where you can watch live and online broadcasts FC Juárez vs. Queretaro By Liga MX?

TV channels:

Mexico: Azteca Sports TV

United State: TUDN