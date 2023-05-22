Which countries will be the world’s largest economies in 2028

The global economic power is expected to change course by 2028, As the expectation is that Asia will be the place where the major economies of the world meet that year.

This is mainly due to the fact that four of the six countries with the highest GDP by purchasing power parity will be from this part of the world.

In this way, developed economies Europeexcept Germanyyou will move to fewer sites, according to an analysis International Monetary Fund (IMF)

The entity proved that in 2020, Asia’s GDP will exceed that of the rest of the world as a whole. After some time, the International Monetary Fund estimated that this continent “It contributes about 60% of global growth“.

The report indicates that Much of this economic growth comes from developing markets, i.e. from the case of China and India, the two most populous countries in the world, along with all of Southeast Asia.which will lead to new definitions for companies, governments and NGOs.

The Asia-Pacific region will also account for 90% of the 2.4 billion new members of the so-called “middle class”..

“The pressure will be on them to steer development in Asia in a way that is fair and designed to solve a range of social and economic problems.states the International Monetary Fund.

Finally, according to the global ranking of countries, conducted by Statista, with regard to GDP by purchasing power parity in the years 1992, 2010 and 2028, the ranking of the ten countries that will be the world’s most important economies in the world in 2028 will be: China, the United States, India, Japan, Germany, Indonesia, Russia, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom.

