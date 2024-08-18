Which Latin American country will have the biggest economic growth in 2024, surpassed only by Brazil and Uruguay? Find out which one | | Economy

Cedric Manwaring August 18, 2024 0
Which Latin American country will have the biggest economic growth in 2024, surpassed only by Brazil and Uruguay? Find out which one | | Economy

Economic growth is a factor of vital importance in all countries of the world, as the improvements it promotes have a direct and indirect impact on society. In the context of latin americaThe two countries are expected to experience significant economic growth in 2024, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). On the other hand, some countries in the region are expected to experience certain declines in their monetary activity.

More Stories

Hurricane Ernesto intensifies, threatens Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto intensifies, threatens Bermuda

Cedric Manwaring August 17, 2024 0
Machado rejects idea of ​​re-election – DW – 08/15/2024

Machado rejects idea of ​​re-election – DW – 08/15/2024

Cedric Manwaring August 16, 2024 0
Former presidents accuse AMLO of colluding with Maduro.

Former presidents accuse AMLO of colluding with Maduro.

Cedric Manwaring August 15, 2024 0
“Putin Failed to Break Ukraine's Resistance” – DW – 08/13/2024

“Putin Failed to Break Ukraine's Resistance” – DW – 08/13/2024

Cedric Manwaring August 14, 2024 0
FBI Investigates Alleged Iranian Hacking of Trump, Biden, Harris Campaigns

FBI Investigates Alleged Iranian Hacking of Trump, Biden, Harris Campaigns

Cedric Manwaring August 13, 2024 0
Maduro's Tensions and a Virtual Oil Boom – DW – 09/08/2024

Maduro's Tensions and a Virtual Oil Boom – DW – 09/08/2024

Cedric Manwaring August 10, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Which Latin American country will have the biggest economic growth in 2024, surpassed only by Brazil and Uruguay? Find out which one | | Economy

Which Latin American country will have the biggest economic growth in 2024, surpassed only by Brazil and Uruguay? Find out which one | | Economy

Cedric Manwaring August 18, 2024 0
Hurricane Ernesto intensifies, threatens Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto intensifies, threatens Bermuda

Cedric Manwaring August 17, 2024 0
New climate fund offers hope to developing countries – DW – 01/12/2023

New climate fund offers hope to developing countries – DW – 01/12/2023

Mia Thompson August 16, 2024 0
Machado rejects idea of ​​re-election – DW – 08/15/2024

Machado rejects idea of ​​re-election – DW – 08/15/2024

Cedric Manwaring August 16, 2024 0
Undocumented Mexican workers in the United States can get retirement assistance from Mexico.

Undocumented Mexican workers in the United States can get retirement assistance from Mexico.

Mia Thompson August 15, 2024 0