Which Latin American country will have the biggest economic growth in 2024, surpassed only by Brazil and Uruguay? Find out which one | | Economy

Economic growth is a factor of vital importance in all countries of the world, as the improvements it promotes have a direct and indirect impact on society. In the context of latin americaThe two countries are expected to experience significant economic growth in 2024, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). On the other hand, some countries in the region are expected to experience certain declines in their monetary activity.

In this sense, it is expected that countries Central America, Caribbean and Mexico It is witnessing a significant increase in its economic indicators during the current year. This panorama reflects the importance of Economic stability Sustainable development in the region, as well as the need for policies that enhance the growth and prosperity of its population.

Check out which country in Latin America has the fastest economic growth.

According to information from Bloomberg Línea, based on data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), there are two countries that are currently enjoying the greatest economic growth; the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. This is due to the oil boom that helps increase the GDP. Not only the two countries mentioned above are on this list, but also Costa Rica, Paraguay, Honduras, Guyana and others.

In which Latin American countries will the economy collapse?

Regarding the economy of countries Haiti and Argentinaare expected to see the largest decline across Latin America compared to 2023. In addition, this list also includes countries such as Cuba, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and Mexico.

Economic Projections for South American Countries

This is the list of South American countries that have low economic growth, as is the case with Argentina, on the other hand, Venezuela is the country that will achieve the highest economic growth, according to Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean:

Argentina (-3.6%) Colombia (1.3%) Bolivia (1.7%) Ecuador (1.8%) Brazil (2.3%) Chile (2.6%) Peru 2.6%) Uruguay (3.6%) Paraguay (3.8%) Venezuela (5.0%)

Peru: What do you know about the minimum wage increase?

After the president's announcement Dina Boluarty On a possible increase in the minimum living wage (RMV) For the last quarter of the year, on Monday, August 12, the discussion of this topic was resumed within the National Council for the Promotion of Work and Employment (CNTPE), an example of a tripartite dialogue that brings together representatives of trade union centres, businessmen and government officials.

suggestion Salary increase It has generated expectations and tensions in the various sectors concerned, which seek to reach an agreement that benefits both workers and companies, taking into account the current economic context and the need to ensure fair and equitable working conditions.

In this sense, La Repubblica has learned that in the coming days a technical report from the Special Commission on Productivity and Minimum Wages will be evaluated. To determine whether Current Amount Which is set at S/1,025.