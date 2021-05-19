Why will the last Olympic baseball qualifiers be moved to Mexico

Mexico is already ranked in the Tokyo Olympics (Photo: Mike Nelson / Effie / File)



Final qualification for World Baseball and Softball Federation It was to be run from From June 16 to 20 in Taichung, Taiwan ESPN Digital did not specify which Mexican city it will now reside in, but said history itself remains.

They have already qualified for the Tokyo Baseball Championship South Korea, Japan, Israel and Mexico. And fifth place will leave the pre-Olympiad American, which will be held in two cities in Florida, the United States, from May 31 to June 5.

The World Baseball and Softball Federation finalists were to be played in Taiwan (Photo: Carlos Ramirez / EPA)



Teams second and third in Florida will face Australia, the Netherlands and Taiwan in the final WBSC playoff match, which is now to be played in Mexico. China qualified for this draw, but last week it announced that it would not be able to participate.

Read on:

Julio Urías returned to the first places in the ranking of Latin pitchers in “Al Rojas Vivo”.

Mexico’s pride in MLB: Julio Urías has reached his best winning mark in a single season

Julio Aurias’ exceptional record with the Los Angeles Dodgers