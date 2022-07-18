Why you shouldn’t charge your cell phone battery to 100% – tell me about the science

Why did you change your cell phone? Perhaps the reason is that the person you like simply turned up, but many times the phone asks for a quick change because its battery is no longer working or has become very inefficient. We know everything ends at some point, and the batteries will eventually run out, although if you avoid charging your cell phone battery to 100% it can slow down the process.

To extend the life of your mobile phone battery, experts recommend keeping it at a charge level between 20% and 80%. In other words, you shouldn’t charge it to 100% or let it discharge completely. Here we explain why.

Every time you charge your phone from 0 to 100% (full charge), it counts as one charge cycle and phones are designed to last for a set number of cycles. When you reach the limit, the battery will likely degrade quickly. technical advisor It says it should have a life of three to five years, or 500 to 1,000 charge cycles, but a three-year-old phone battery will never last like a new one.

Fully charging your phone is not fatal to the battery, but recharging it fully every time you charge it will shorten its life. Likewise, at the other end of the scale, avoid getting your phone’s battery less than 20%.

Why last less and less? Usually a smartphone battery stagnates in a day. The duration does not remain constant throughout the life of your mobile phone, but slowly decreases over time, as the battery is discharged and recharged.

This is because the chemical reaction that produces electricity causes thin layers of lithium to be deposited on the electrodes, reducing the amount available to generate electricity and increasing the battery’s internal resistance. According to the Guardian. The higher the resistance, the harder the battery has to work to maintain a usable voltage, so the less energy it can produce per charge.

Tips to make your cell phone battery last longer.

Avoid getting the battery charge to 0 or 100%. The recommended range is to keep it between 20 and 80%, when this limit is exceeded, the lithium-ion battery works harder. Keeping this in mind can extend battery life. Do not leave your cell phone plugged in after charging is complete. Although most chargers are now designed to stop charging when it reaches 100%, specialists advise against leaving the mobile phone plugged in for long periods. Avoid using fast charging. Fast charging is an excellent metric for people in a hurry, but that doesn’t mean it’s healthy for the battery. Doing so will make the battery work harder and assure that it will reduce its life especially if it is an older phone. Don’t let it get too hot or too cold. Extreme temperatures can drain and limit battery life. Devices usually come with a guide indicating the ideal temperature range. Overheating may cause it to explode, so be careful.

Remember that there is also small details Which can help extend the charging time. Take a look at what’s playing in the backgroundBluetooth, Wi-Fi and other specific applications. In addition to improving battery performance, it can reduce the possibility of your phone overheating. Google itself offers Recommendations for Android devices:

Set the screen to turn off quickly

Reduce screen brightness

Set the brightness to change automatically

Turn off keyboard sounds or vibrations

Limit apps that consume a lot of battery power

Turn on adaptive battery or battery optimization

Delete the accounts you don’t use.