Windows 11: How to Download Word, Excel, Power Point and Other Microsoft Office Software for Free? | Technique

If you just installed files Windows 11, the latest operating system for MicrosoftYou will be shocked to learn that the company founded by Bill Gates has just launched a tool that allows you to download wordAnd excel, powerpoint, among other programs Desk Legally and completely free. That is, you will no longer have to resort to “pirated” versions, which often come with viruses or malware. Do you want to know how to download these programs? Here we will tell you the steps.

As detailed by Infobae, there are two ways to get Microsoft Office Free, the first by downloading the package to your computer and the other by using office 365 Online. To take advantage of both, you should keep in mind that they will ask you for personal information such as email (Gmailor Outlook or Yahoo), full name, age, etc. It is also ideal to erase all traces of Office from your computer, as this can affect the installation.

How to download Microsoft Office for free?

1. You must first enter the official page for Microsoft 365 applications. (You can to enter Here)

2. You must write an email

3. With your consent, Microsoft You will be asked to enter your name, surname, phone number, country, etc.

4. Then they will ask you for your user ID. You will have to choose one, and also a password to create your account.

5. You will get a security code for the registered phone number. This may take some time.

6. Once you have it, type it in the box to proceed with the download.

7. It may take a few minutes to download Office 365, depending on your internet speed.

8. When it is fully downloaded, you will have to log in with your account and password. This will be all.

How to use Office 365 online?

1. Access the official Microsoft Office page (you can find it Here)

2. Click the “Sign up for the free version of Office” button

3. You will have to create an account. You will need a user ID, password, and email.

4. Your e-mail will receive a message with a security code

5. Use this key to activate a free plan and that will be it. You can use Office 365 online.

Windows 11: Don’t like the start menu in the middle? So you can put it on the left

One of the aesthetic novelties Windows 11, the new operating system for Microsoft, is that the start menu is located in the central part, the interface is very similar to macOS from An apple. Although most people who have installed this software on their computers are happy with this design change, there are some who are not used to it and prefer the classic mode. Is there a way to put this tool on the left?

As detailed by Xataka, a portal specializing in technology, the company he founded Bill Gates Include an option that allows users Windows 11 Move the taskbar from the center to the left, with the goal that those people who are used to classic mode won’t have any problems using this new version. Here the details.

Windows 11: Dark mode also changes system sounds

With the latest version of the operating system, Microsoft arranged that dark road Minor change in system feature. By activating this option, not only the appearance of the interface will be modified, but also the sounds will differ.

Specifically, each is designed to look brighter and louder when the lighting theme is enabled, but gets dimmer and echoes slightly when dark mode is selected.

How to install Windows 11 for free?

Once you have verified that your computer meets the minimum requirements, the next step is to execute a file Support of all your information. You have three options to do this: use the OneDrive cloud service, Windows Backup, or an external hard drive.

After backing up your data, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and select the option Look for updates. And Windows 11 version Already available for your PC, just press the button Download and install to start the process.

Microsoft has launched a new tool to find out if your PC will be compatible with Windows 11

Before, PC Health Check only showed a small window that revealed to us whether the device is compatible or not; However, this new version (available to any Windows user) improves on that, since it will separate the requirements that you meet and those that you do not, you can even expand the information about this component.

Windows 11: A critical error causes the system to consume all RAM

Windows 11, the new OS from Microsoft that just reached thousands of Computers In the world on October 4, it has already recorded its first failures. However, one of them in particular had deeply disturbed the community, threatening to leave without RAM to the system due to a leak that includes File Explorer. How do you avoid it and why is it? Here we tell you the details.

The new operating system brought a large number of both visible and unnoticeable novelties in relation to the previous operating system (Windows 10); However, everything indicates that some improvement is still needed, given that issues with management RAM They are not very common.

Random Access Memory (RAM) is one of the most important and vital components for the operation of the entire operating system, and a failure in this aspect can lead to critical errors or downtime that can spoil an entire working day. Here More details.

RAM consumption recorded by Explorer.exe in Windows 11. Image: HardZone

Windows 11: Update updates Notepad and includes new options

Access Windows 11 It brought with it a number of renovations and new items. For example, an app Pictures It offers different editing options, as well as Paint and even a calculator. Many users think that a file notepad tool It will remain as it has been for several generations; However, it was revealed Microsoft Yes I have updated it.

Notepad is one of the most legendary apps for the operating system windows It has accompanied it in all its editions since 1985. The concept is simple: it is a plain text editor that supports different types of computer languages. Its interface has changed slightly over the years, but this time, it has more options than ever. Here More details.

The new operating system has updated the legendary gadget. Photo: FireCube

Windows 11: So you can prepare your PC to update to the latest version of the system

Windows 11 will be available for Download all over the world Starting next Tuesday October 5th. This new version of the operating system can be installed for free on Windows 10 PCs, so if you’re the one planning to get into it, we’ll show you everything you need to do Smooth transition.

First of all, you should keep in mind that If you have Windows 10 Home On your PC, it will be necessary to use a Microsoft account and access an internet connection while the update process is going on on the device.

How to download a Windows 11 ISO image to install from scratch on a PC?

In the official portal of the company, go to the option to download disk image from Windows 11 (ISO). Before pressing the “Download” button, Microsoft It will give you recommendations on how to get a good Internet connection, enough hard disk space to store the download and a blank double-layer DVD, that is, it can store 8.5 GB, although this last requirement is not necessary.

It is also recommended not to install Windows 11 On computers that do not meet the minimum operating system requirements. Otherwise, famous compatibility issues may occur and the computer will no longer be supported.