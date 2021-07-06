Wishlist for the world’s most popular travel experiences

People may not have traveled much in the past year, but that hasn’t stopped them from looking for ideas online. luxury tour company unforgettable trip I wanted to know what travel experiences people were looking for the most in the last year. Using digital marketing agency SEO Travel, the company compiled a list of 135 of the world’s most popular “wish list” items and used software to determine how many people plan to visit each location.

travel experience Global monthly searches Visita al Burj Khalifa in Dubai 10000 Sailing around the Statue of Liberty 9.300 Hike to Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal 9000 Nile cruise in Egypt 7900 Climb to the top of the Eiffel Tower برج 7900 See you at the Las Vegas Strip 7400 Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco 7400 Viewed from the top of the Empire State Building in New York City 6500 Take a tour of the Louvre Museum in Paris 6400 Explore the Roman Colosseum 6400

According to a study analyzing searches conducted between May 2020 and May 2021, the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, was the most requested travel experience, a finding that surprised the team with an unforgettable journey.

The Burj Khalifa is over 160 stories tall and 2,716 feet tall, or more than twice the height of the Empire State Building in New York at 1,250 feet. Fraser Hall | Image Bank Getty Images

“Only in the top 10 were there some experiences that we thought were less despite the great experiences…this includes the No. 1 Burj Khalifa in Dubai,” said Luke Harvey, the company’s director of marketing. “But the fact that Dubai was open to visitors most of the time during the pandemic has contributed to cementing its standing.” It wasn’t the team’s only surprise. “Hiking to Mount Everest base camp is certainly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but we didn’t think it would defeat those like the Roman Colosseum,” he said.

The Statue of Liberty is located on Liberty Island, a small, federally owned island south of Manhattan. Victor Bleu | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Photo Slips

Mount Everest’s position on the list may reflect the growing preferences for outdoor activities. Six spikes appeared in the year Top 50 . ListIncluding Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Havasu Falls in Arizona, Trolltunga in Norway, Table Mountain in South Africa, and the Peruvian marina Machu Picchu.

‘Wishlist’: Travel experiences by continent

Continent listings show the most important travel experiences and locations on the web in select parts of the world. Africa History, wildlife, and natural wonders are some of the most sought-after sites in Africa, including some linked to global research activity. 1. Nile cruise

2. Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

2. Hike to the top of Table Mountain in Cape Town

4. See you in Chefchaouen, “the blue city” in Morocco.

5. Hiking to Mount Kenya

6. Bungee jumping from the Victoria Falls Bridge

6. Walk to see gorillas in Uganda

8. See the Sahara Desert

9. Ngorongoro Crater Safari

9. Visit the old city of Marrakesh. “These are all great activities in some of Africa’s most popular destinations,” said Kent Redding, founder and founder of Africa Adventure Consultants, a luxury safari company. He told CNBC that while those places are open, passengers should expect some restrictions from the pandemic. For example, visitors must stay within 10 meters of Ugandan gorillas, and the Table Mountain Cable Car will be closed until at least July 11, he said.

African adventure advisor Kent Redding said that travelers to Africa this year “have an exclusivity not seen in a century”. Sergio Petamitz | Volkswagen pictures | Universal Photo Collection | fake photos

Reading said the 2022 travel season is filling up quickly due to delays this year and “a lot of new bookings” for next year. This means that there are many opportunities for travelers who want to travel this year, he said. “While passengers face some hurdles when traveling now, including canceled flights, occasional roadblocks, and lots of Covid testing, those who can roll with the bumps are having an incredible experience,” Redding said. They visit the most famous park in Africa and see the amazing wildlife…there is no one else around South Pole The White Continent only records one experience on the list, as soon as it sets foot in it. 1. Visit to Antarctica “Antarctica has always been a unique attraction,” said CEO Patrick Woodhead. white desert, a luxury tour operator that organizes tours within the continent. “Customers are drawn to the Continent because it continues to represent the sense of discovery travel that has disappeared in so many other places on Earth.”

Patrick Woodhead of the White Desert said that despite the impression that Antarctica has a large mass of ice, the continent is “incredibly diverse.” Jaime Diaz | 500 Pixels Prime | fake photos

Woodhead said the 2021-2022 travel season is the company’s busiest season. “Because there has been such a demand for so long, customers don’t expect to experience a lifelong dream,” he told CNBC. Asia Despite the fact that most of Asia was closed to tourism last year, people are still searching for information about these experiences: 1. Visit Burj Khalifa in Dubai

2. Hike to Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal

3. Tour del Taj Mahal

4. Travel to Japan during the cherry blossom season

5. See the Forbidden City in China

6. Diving in the Indonesian islands of Raja Ampat

7. Watch the sunrise at Angkor Wat

8. Swimming in the Dead Sea

9. A trip to the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur

10. Watch the sunrise at Borobudur Temple

Perhaps the least well-known place on the Asian list, the Raja Ampat archipelago in Indonesia is considered one of the best places in the world for diving. Afriandi | fake photo moment

The list includes modern architecture (Burj Khalifa and Petronas Towers), historical temples at Angkor Wat and Borobudur, as well as the Forbidden City in China. Extremes in nature were also emphasized; The highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, and the lowest place in the country, the Dead Sea between Israel and Jordan, are on the list. in Europe The top three coveted sites in Europe were no surprise, the rest of the list is an eclectic mix of architecture, nature, exercise and entertainment. 1. Climb to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

2. Tour the Louvre Museum in Paris

2. Explore the Roman Colosseum

4. Ir al Festival de Glastonbury

5. Celebrations in Ibiza

6. Drive on the Orient Express

7. See La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona

8. Visit Buckingham Palace in London

9. Sailing through the Norwegian Strait

10. Run the London Marathon Europe held the most seats on the longest list, taking 19 out of 50. Italy got four new seats in Pompeii, the Cinque Terre, the Sistine Chapel and the Venice Canals. Two experiences in Iceland – seeing the aurora borealis and swimming in the warm waters of a blue lake – also performed the surgery, as did a tour of Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany and Stonehenge in the UK.

Buckingham Palace in the UK in global search terms last year. By Yves Livesey Fake Photo Moment

Europe has once again opened up to some international tourists, but tourists should keep in mind that not all of these experiences are in place yet. North America Four urban travel experiences in North America are included in the world’s top ten list. The rest focused on the rural areas of the continent. 1. Visit the Statue of Liberty

2. See “The Las Vegas Strip”

2. Cross the Golden Gate Bridge

4. Go to the top of the Empire State Building

5. Helicopter tour over the Grand Canyon

6. Road trip 66 رحلة

7. Present at Coachella

7. See Niagara Falls on the US-Canada border

9. Camping in Banff National Park, Canada

10. See Mount Rushmore “This is a fantastic list and I think it hits a lot of the best places and experiences in America,” said Beck, CEO Rozwana Bashir. Booking site for travel experiences. He said that one way to take the Bucket List trips is to see it in interesting ways. From this list recommend Underground tour The Grand Canyon, a jagged mountain in the Mojave Desert outside Las Vegas and a water level above the Golden Gate.

The seaplane provides “fantastic views” of the Golden Gate Bridge and the city of San Francisco, said Roswana Basher of Peak. Filming moment by Xavier Hoenner | fake photos

“On Route 66, I recommend stopping in Peach Springs for a tour of the gorgeous caves, a Santa Fe cruising down the Rio Grande River, and enjoying a local craft cocktail at a beautiful distillery in Galena, Kansas.” Bashir said. He added that other must-see experiences in North America include a hot air balloon ride through Napa Valley, a visit to Yosemite National Park, and a… waterfall yoga In the Smoky Mountains, North Carolina. Oceania After Antarctica, the most populous continent in the world is Oceania, which includes Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and many smaller islands such as Fiji, Guam, and French Polynesia. Not surprisingly, all but one of his excursions are outdoors. 1. Diving in the Great Barrier Reef

2. Watch a performance at the Sydney Opera House

3. See you at Hobbiton in New Zealand.

4. Visit the monolith of Uluru or Ayers Rock

5. We will spend the night in an underwater bungalow in Bora Bora.

6. Waitomo Glowworm Caves Tour in New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will tour Hobbiton on October 4, 2018 in Matamata, New Zealand. Hannah Peters | Getty Images News | fake photos

The most recent of these experiments is Hobbiton movie series Matmata in the North Island of New Zealand. Tolkien fans can book a guided walking tour of the 12-acre movie series used in the “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogy. South america Online interest is also focused on outdoor activities in South America. 1. Hike to Machu Picchu

2. See wildlife in the Galapagos Islands جزر

2. Experiencing biodiversity in Costa Rica

4. Walking in Bolivia’s Salar de Uyun (salt flats)

4. Visit the Iguazu Falls, where Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay are located.

4. Observe the moai statues on Easter Island

7. Visit the San Pedro de Atacama Desert

8. Explore Patagonia

9. Sand boarding in Huacachina, Peru

10. See the Amazon rainforest

The rain made Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia have the quality of a mirror. Kazuki Kimura / EyeEm | EyeEm Premium | fake photos