Women and girls in the face of science and technology

The difficulties and inequalities that women and girls face in facing technology and in accessing mathematical sciences, engineering and technology are not new, but that is not why we have overcome them, as they do with other inequalities. The obstacles to women’s access to technology remain elusive, despite the progress made. The covid-19 epidemic has shown that although it has been modified, it still does not exist and this is not only due to women’s problems, but also due to contextual situations, such as the economic situation: the lower purchasing power of women and girls. Updated equipment and last generation. Geographically: Not in all places of the city, region, or county, there is an available and accessible connection. In Argentina, which is a very large country, there are areas with little contact, but even in cities it is not available in all places, for example, in the city of Buenos Aires, there are sectors such as towns where the communication is very poor or non-existent. Added to this is the little attention given to girls so that they begin and administer techniques in relation to distinct and motivating boys, regardless of economic or cultural level, though it changes accordingly, but a pattern of discrimination is maintained. In adulthood, men have a greater use of techniques, even if they are essential to their work, while women, who also often work, are discouraged from using them, as an expression of the lower weight given to women’s paid work, although it does not match With the current reality because in many cases they make a greater contribution and are in fact the heads of the family because of the absence of the man or because of the high income.

In terms of math, engineering, science and technology education, the so-called STEM is very unequal for girls, and this discrimination begins when they are little girls in primary school. In general, girls are not encouraged to be interested in programming, unlike boys. We have partially gone beyond assigning pink for girls and light blue for boys, but it is not this and other cultural guidelines that are so important in determining the future of our girls and this should be done without differences by place of residence, the economic level of families or any other variable. This is essential, but it does not end there because universities and higher education levels should be encouraged to prioritize women in the areas of basic science, mathematics, engineering and programming. According to the 2020 Cippec study cited in the 50/50 column on Sunday, women make up 25% of those studying engineering and basic sciences and 15% in programming. But then the graduates face serious difficulties in integrating by companies that still prefer men. In this too, inequality built on preconceived notions threatens the employment integration of graduates, discouraging those who turn to study these professions. This is why change should be and work at all levels of society, and incentives should be proposed to schools and educational institutions, as well as to universities to achieve more training at all educational levels for girls and young people in STEM and at the same time work with companies to eliminate biases about performance and ability Graduates on professional development. This is as necessary as improving the quality of primary and secondary education in the country, including improving this training and reducing existing disparities with regard to gender and economic levels, and whether it is public or private education.