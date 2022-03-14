Women who have played an essential role in the medical world

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8, which is the day of struggle for equality, participation and empowerment of women in all areas of society.

Women are an essential part of society, and it is impossible to think of a life without them.

There are highly successful women in all walks of life, every field has the most distinct and the world of medicine is not far behind, given that there are big names in the female field who have made significant contributions to medicine.

▲

metrodora

She was a Greek physician who lived between 200 and 400 AD and is the author of the oldest known medical text written by a woman entitled: On Women’s Diseases and Their Care.

His medical writings covered many areas of medicine, such as gynecology. His work was a reference for other medical writers in ancient Greece and Rome.

▲

Florence Nightingale

She lived from 1820 to 1910 and is a pioneer of modern professional nursing and the creator of the first conceptual model of nursing.

She laid the foundations for the professionalization of nursing in 1860 by founding her own nursing school at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

In 2883 Queen Victoria awarded her the Royal Red Cross, and in 1907 she became the first woman to be awarded the Order of Merit of the United Kingdom. International Nurses Day is celebrated on her birthday.

▲

Elizabeth Blackwell

She lived from 1821 to 1910 and is the first woman in the world who was able to practice as a physician. But of course this was not easy at a time when equality between men and women did not exist, she was rejected in ten medical schools, until she was accepted into the University of Geneva, and in 1849 she became the first woman in history to become a doctor.

▲

Maria Skodowska-Curie

She lived from 1867 to 1934 and was a pioneer in the field of radioactivity. She was the first woman to win two Nobel Prizes in different disciplines (physics and chemistry). He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 and in Chemistry in 1922.

He discovered two new chemical elements in the periodic table: polonium and radium. The results opened the door to the development of X-rays.

▲