Work in Canada: salary of 48,000 pesos mechanics

Canada / 20.10.2021 19:04:38

Changing your life and your family’s life is in your hands if you meet the requirements Work in Canada Heavy machinery mechanic, where there is a file Job offer At the National Employment Service of the Mexican government that allows you to apply to immigrate to the country of Maple Leaf Charging a monthly fee.

They pay 48,000 Mexican pesos to mechanics in Canada

Yes, as you read it, the offered salary is equivalent to 48 thousand Mexican pesos per month the validity of the vacant position until October 25 of this year; So you should hurry if you have the following skills and knowledge to stay on the job.

artistic profession.

expertise : 2 to 3 years as a heavy machinery mechanic.

Knowledge of hydraulic and electrical equipment.

Languages : It is not necessary to know English.

Teamwork, strategic planning, logical-mathematical thinking, independence and proactivity.

If you meet these points, the next thing is to know What jobs need to be done How do Heavy machinery mechanic in Canada According to the description on the National Employment Service portal, they are as follows.

Heavy machinery repair. Constantly checking equipment for defects and problems. Determine the origin of mechanical defects with the help of control equipment to determine the repairs to be carried out. Repair packages of different sizes (2-4-6-8-20-40 volts). checking and maintaining machinery, trucks, 12-wheelers, cranes, and mechanical shovels, to name a few; And under the supervision of the chief mechanic and in cooperation with the work team.

Benefits and schedule as a mechanic in Canada

Benefits of the law

Medical Expenses Insurance

fixed term contract

Table: Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

How do I apply for a job in Canada?

If you meet all Requirements and specificationsWhat you need to apply is to be registered in the National Employment Service portal, which is very simple you can do is the link.