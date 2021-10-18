WWE Crown Jewel: schedule, fights and where to see it alive

There was a special moment within WWE, because Crown Jewel is a PPV-style event taking place in the United States, which has already become significant in the company.

In 2020, this event could not have been held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the company will be returning to Saudi Arabia to re-display a billboard with its stars.

WWE: Complete 2021 PPV schedule

It should be noted that there will be two women’s fights, the second is that WWE will perform in that country, which does not regularly admit that this happens.

Schedule and how to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2021

What is the date of the event? Thursday, October 21

where is he? – Mohamed Abdo Arena, Arabia Saudita

Where do you see the event? – Fox Action, WWE Network y peacock

The event will begin at 12 noon NC time, excluding kick-off.

For you to see it in the United States and other parts of Latin America, these are the tables.

US: 12PM ET / 9AM PT

Mexico: 11 am

Peru: 11 am

Colombia: 11 am

Ecuador: 11 am

Costa Rica: 10 a.m.

Bolivia: 12 pm

Venezuela: 12 pm

Paraguay: 12 noon

Chile: 1 p.m.

Brazil: 1 p.m.

Argentina: 1 p.m.

Spain: 6 pm

WWE event matches

World Championship: Roman Rings vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Starring RAW Couples: Randy Orton, Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Campeonato de WWE: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre

Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley

The Ultimate King of the Ring: Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

The Queen’s Ultimate Crown: Zelina Vega vs Shayna Baszler & Doddrop

Edge vs. Seth Rollins

Mansour vs Mustafa Ali