WWE Crown Jewel: schedule, fights and where to see it alive
There was a special moment within WWE, because Crown Jewel is a PPV-style event taking place in the United States, which has already become significant in the company.
In 2020, this event could not have been held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the company will be returning to Saudi Arabia to re-display a billboard with its stars.
It should be noted that there will be two women’s fights, the second is that WWE will perform in that country, which does not regularly admit that this happens.
Schedule and how to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2021
What is the date of the event? Thursday, October 21
where is he? – Mohamed Abdo Arena, Arabia Saudita
Where do you see the event? – Fox Action, WWE Network y peacock
The event will begin at 12 noon NC time, excluding kick-off.
For you to see it in the United States and other parts of Latin America, these are the tables.
- US: 12PM ET / 9AM PT
- Mexico: 11 am
- Peru: 11 am
- Colombia: 11 am
- Ecuador: 11 am
- Costa Rica: 10 a.m.
- Bolivia: 12 pm
- Venezuela: 12 pm
- Paraguay: 12 noon
- Chile: 1 p.m.
- Brazil: 1 p.m.
- Argentina: 1 p.m.
- Spain: 6 pm
WWE event matches
World Championship: Roman Rings vs. Brock Lesnar
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks
Starring RAW Couples: Randy Orton, Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos
Campeonato de WWE: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre
Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley
The Ultimate King of the Ring: Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods
The Queen’s Ultimate Crown: Zelina Vega vs Shayna Baszler & Doddrop
Edge vs. Seth Rollins
Mansour vs Mustafa Ali
