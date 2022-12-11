Xbox Game Pass showcases the games arriving in 2023 with a stunning trailer

Without a doubt, 2023 will be a great year for Microsoft’s subscription service. pass xbox game, since it includes in its collection many games that are highly anticipated by the community, such as Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and many more. It turns out now Xbox Game Pass shows off the games arriving in 2023 on the service with a stunning trailer, Provide excitement and anxiety to get them involved in the service immediately.

Via Twitter the official account of pass xbox game He posted a video where, in addition to showing the games already available on the service, he predicts which games are coming next year, and it looks really amazing. Similarly, early access for Riot Games on PC Game Pass was highlighted, Like League of Legends, Teamfight Tactis and Valorant for example.

We have so many plans to show and share about an incredibly exciting coming year of 2023. Appreciative people are eager to learn and see more. Timing is always key, but don’t worry you won’t have to wait long to find out what’s next from us. 🙏🏻💚 https://t.co/d1dca2i2Nt – Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) December 9, 2022

The video was also shared by Vice President of Marketing for Xbox Games Aaron Greenberg, who commented and detailed the following (translated): “We’ve planned a lot for a very exciting show and share year in 2023. I appreciate that people are eager to learn and see more. Timing is always important, but don’t worry, you won’t have to wait long for your next move.” These words do nothing but excitement and hope for an excellent year 2023, when one of the most anticipated games of the generation will be released, such as starfield.

The year 2023 is approaching in full swing, promising a good dose of exclusive and special Xbox games, in order to really show the specifications and features of the new Xbox consoles. You just have to wait a little longer to get the games in our librariesAnd best of all, from day one Xbox Game Pass.