Yonhap says South Korea repels the entry of dozens of North Korean soldiers by firing warning shots

Cedric Manwaring June 18, 2024 0
Yonhap says South Korea repels the entry of dozens of North Korean soldiers by firing warning shots

flood. South Korean forces This Tuesday, they turned away dozens Soldiers to north korea Which crossed briefly borderAccording to Yonhap Agency.

North Korean soldiers operating in the demilitarized zone crossed into the south, where the forces carried out Warning shots And forced them to return to the North Korean side Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Yonhap explained that this is the second border violation by the North in less than two weeks, after a similar incident that occurred on June 9, when about 20 soldiers crossed into the South.

Read also: South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean soldiers violate the border

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), North Korean soldiers crossed the border Military demarcation line inside the demilitarized zone in the central part of the border around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The South Korean military carried out warning broadcasts and warning shots, prompting the North Korean soldiers to return to their side of the border, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that there was no unusual activity after the warning shots.

A Joint Chiefs of Staff official said the incident appeared to be accidental.




Join our channel

EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp from your mobile device, discover the most relevant news of the day, opinion articles, entertainment, trends and more.

died

More Stories

A recent study finds that climate change is making hurricanes more intense

A recent study finds that climate change is making hurricanes more intense

Cedric Manwaring June 17, 2024 0
The rules they must adhere to in their first “face to face” – El Financiero

The rules they must adhere to in their first “face to face” – El Financiero

Cedric Manwaring June 16, 2024 0
Sweden says a Russian fighter plane violated its airspace – DW – 06/15/2024

Sweden says a Russian fighter plane violated its airspace – DW – 06/15/2024

Cedric Manwaring June 15, 2024 0
The Chocolate Museum displays terracotta warriors and a Chinese wall

The Chocolate Museum displays terracotta warriors and a Chinese wall

Cedric Manwaring June 14, 2024 0
Goodbye heat, hello rain! The end of the El Niño phenomenon and the arrival of La Niña for the hurricane season

Goodbye heat, hello rain! The end of the El Niño phenomenon and the arrival of La Niña for the hurricane season

Cedric Manwaring June 13, 2024 0
Pope Francis after referring to homosexuals – El Financiero

Pope Francis after referring to homosexuals – El Financiero

Cedric Manwaring June 12, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Yonhap says South Korea repels the entry of dozens of North Korean soldiers by firing warning shots

Yonhap says South Korea repels the entry of dozens of North Korean soldiers by firing warning shots

Cedric Manwaring June 18, 2024 0
Children Uganda sends an urgent message to major Spanish companies

Children Uganda sends an urgent message to major Spanish companies

Mia Thompson June 17, 2024 0
A recent study finds that climate change is making hurricanes more intense

A recent study finds that climate change is making hurricanes more intense

Cedric Manwaring June 17, 2024 0
Ugandan government distances itself from Ugandan judge who voted against resolution measures for Israel – El Financiero

Ugandan government distances itself from Ugandan judge who voted against resolution measures for Israel – El Financiero

Mia Thompson June 16, 2024 0
The rules they must adhere to in their first “face to face” – El Financiero

The rules they must adhere to in their first “face to face” – El Financiero

Cedric Manwaring June 16, 2024 0